The latest EA Sports UFC 4 update: Everything you need to know

EA Sports announced its new UFC 4 patch for December 2020 is finally here. The latest version comes with gameplay and move set updates, besides the addition of two new fighters to the game. UFC 4 became the franchise best-seller since its launch in August 2020.

Some hours ahead of The Game Awards 2020 ceremony occurs, EA Sports decided to unveil this exciting new UFC 4 patch with further options for the UFC gaming franchise fans. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about all major updates and what changes in the game from now on.

After the last update in November saw Khamzat Chimaev and Megan Anderson being included in the roster of UFC 4, now gamers will also have the option to play with Michael Chandler and Alex Perez. This addition brings the total number of unique available fighters in UFC 4 to a staggering 236.

The next two fighters to enter the virtual octagon in #UFC4

Former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Chandler signed with the UFC last September and he is yet to make his debut in the promotion. He comes into the digital octagon with a four-star overall rating. Perez, who just lost his UFC flyweight title shot against the division's titleholder, Deiveson Figueiredo, makes his entrance to the game with four-and-a-half stars.

One of the most exciting and anticipated changes by the fans for this update is the new type of knockout called 'lights out.' This new feature will be triggered when you knock out your opponent with a high damage strike. An improvement in ragdoll physics, the 'lights out' KO will prevent fighters from jumping on the downed opponent and for the fight to be stopped instantly. According to EA, the new feature will bring 'some exciting flair and unpredictability' to the virtual bouts.

A piece of good news for the online mode enthusiasts is that the World Championship will now allow players to search for up to three different weight classes at the same time. The online championship will also have the inclusion of a countdown timer.

Movement and gameplay updates in UFC 4

Besides the renewed look of several fighters, the newest UFC 4 patch will also bring further updates to the game's gameplay and moveset. Players can now choose from three new 'Fight Type' presets to 'Fight Now'. These modes will only affect the round settings, which now can be: 'JP-MMA,' a three-rounds format with the opening round lasting ten minutes; 'Vale Tudo,' a single 30-minute round; and 'Kickboxing,' a five three-minute rounds option.

A new arcade choice called 'Adrenaline Mode' will also be available to 'Fight Now' in UFC 4. In this mode, the fighter's adrenaline bar is continuously being drained, while the only way the player can refill the bar is by landing blocks and strikes effectively. If the adrenaline bar reaches the maximum, the next strike will be a KO. In the same way, if the bar is empty, any received strike will cause the fight to end.

Minor changes on the fighter's transitioning speed and further tuning of some animations were also added to this version. Additionally to the looks, many fighters had their moves updated. Paul Felder, Rafael dos Anjos, and Dustin Poirier, among others, all had some of their skills leveled up. You can check the whole list of update notes on the EA Sports UFC 4 website.

What are people saying about UFC 4?

With an overall score of 78 on Metacritic, UFC 4 has got both critics and fans' acclaim since its launch last August. Tagged as 'the best MMA videogame ever made,' the new addition to the EA Sports portfolio has established a new record in sales for the UFC gaming series and was one of August's best-sellers for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

US NPD SW - August 2020 Xbox One Top 10 Best-Sellers pic.twitter.com/aXkUQVnLQb — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) September 14, 2020

Besides the constant updates in UFC 4, the other good news for fans of the EA Sports UFC gaming installments was the announcement of their agreement in a contract extension. The video game company will be in charge of the UFC game development for the next ten years.

"We're thrilled that we will continue our partnership with EA for the next ten years," said Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President, UFC Global Consumer Products. "EA Sports has become a natural extension of UFC's brand and an important way to engage with our fans. We've just launched our most successful game to date, and EA keeps proving there's room to grow and introduce new fans to the sport. We're going to keep pushing the boundaries together and make incredible games that UFC fans love to play."