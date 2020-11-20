Rising UFC superstars Khamzat Chimaev and Megan Anderson are the latest additions to the roster in UFC 4, the newest mixed martial arts video game developed by EA Sports.

Both Anderson and Chimaev’s stats on UFC 4 are an indicator of their well-rounded game in real life. Both fighters have been given a four-star rating and neither of them have any areas below four stars.

Chimaev's star is soaring sky-high as the Swedish fighter made a late entry into EA Sports' latest MMA video game. Following the announcement of his inclusion in the game by EA Sports on Twitter, Chimaev promptly commented, asking fans which fighter they’d like to take down using his character.

Likely, the additions to the roster that have been made by EA Sports recently are due to fans criticizing the game for failing to include numerous well-known fighters. A couple of weeks prior to the addition of Anderson and Chimaev, EA Sports added bantamweight Pedro Munhoz and Calvin Kattar to the roster.

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland recently asked ESPN journalist why he wasn't included in the roster for the video game. Responding to Holland's question on the DC & Helwani Show, former two-division champion Daniel Cormier said that Chimaev is very close to being added to the game but Holland might have to wait for a while before he is made a part of the game.

Khamzat Chimaev faces the biggest challenge of his career

Khamzat Chimaev recently entered the top 15 in the official UFC welterweight rankings and is currently ranked at No. 15. Chimaev is scheduled to take on perennial welterweight contender Leon Edwards in the promotion’s last event of 2020. Chimaev is currently undefeated inside the octagon but Edwards will be the biggest test of his fighting career yet.