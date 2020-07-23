The much anticipated UFC 4 video game is finally coming out but there's one huge element missing from the game. It doesn't feature the voice of longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Joe Rogan featured on all the previous UFC video games but he isn't on the latest version. Why? Because he hates doing voiceovers.

In an interview with GameSpot, UFC 4’s Creative Director Brian Hayes opened up on Rogan’s absence from the game.

“He hasn’t been shy about saying this on his own podcast; like, he hates doing it,” Hayes said of Joe Rogan (via MMA Mania).

Haynes said that Joe Rogan's absence from the game doesn't have anything to do with the promotion, but just the fact that Rogan "does not like sitting in a booth reading lines for hours at a time.”

“If you’re not a person that [can] mentally get into that space, then I can see how it could be a very, you know, challenging, potentially mind-numbing experience for a certain type of individual. He was open with us from the very beginning that he hated his experience of doing voiceover on previous iterations of other UFC games, and things were no different for us,” Hayes added. “He hated doing voiceover on these games as well. That has nothing to do with with us in particular, or, you know, our games versus other games. He just does not like sitting in a booth reading lines for hours at a time.”

Over the last few years, Joe Rogan has been assisted at the Octagonside commentary desk by the likes of Jon Anik, and UFC fighters including Paul Felder, Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier. Anik and Cormier are reportedly doing commentary voiceovers for UFC 4.

Check out the brand new gameplay trailer for the game below: