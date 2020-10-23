WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar added to EA Sports UFC 4 roster

Former UFC Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has been added to the EA Sports UFC 4 roster. The 43-year-old has 5-3 record in MMA but has a huge fanbase due to his Professional Wrestling career.

The UFC 4 roster is headlined by Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal, the faces on the cover of the game.

Former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier also has an interesting segment where he tweaks the ratings in the game after events.

The NCAA heavyweight wrestling champion has been awarded a 4-star rating in the game. This is the first time Lesnar has been part of an EA UFC game since 2014.

Although, he has been a playable character in UFC 2009 Undisputed, UFC Undisputed 3 and was the cover fighter of UFC Undisputed 2010.

Brock Lesnar makes his way into the UFC 4 game

Former UFC Fighter Brock Lesnar has been added as a playable character in the UFC 4 game. The game developed by EA also includes boxers like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Jennifer Maia of Brazil celebrates after her submission victory over Joanne Calderwood

Along with Lesnar, flyweight contenders Jennifer Maia and Askar Askarov have also been added to the game. Both fighters have been awarded a 4-star rating in the game.

Maia is set to fight flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 255 after beating Joanne Calderwood back in August. The Brazilian has already been a champion in Invicta.

Askar Askarov is one of the most promising fighters in the Flyweight division, having beaten Tim Elliott and Alexandre Pantoja in his last two fights. Askarov is currently ranked #3 in the division could soon be given a title shot if he continues his current trajectory.

Brock Lesnar teased a return to the UFC Heavyweight division with a fight against Daniel Cormier promoted back in 2018. However, that didn't materialize and a return to MMA seems unlikely at his point in his career.

Brock Lesnar has been added to UFC 4 🔥 (🎥: @EASPORTSUFC )pic.twitter.com/mUbOW2xAHc — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 22, 2020

The professional wrestler last entered the Octagon back in 2016 at UFC 200 when he won a unanimous decision against Mark Hunt. However, the fight was later overturned to a No Context after Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene.