How to touch gloves in EA UFC 4: How to show sportsmanship in the game?

Is it possible to touch gloves in the EA UFC 4 video game?

EA UFC 4 is the latest installment in the widely-successful video game franchise based on the UFC and published and developed by EA Sports. It released back in August 14, and has received fairly positive reviews thus far.

The video game offers an improved playing experience compared to its predecessors, as bannered by more authentic and responsive striking features, more fluid controls, and an even more realistic sense of controlling the fight.

Plus, the game's graphics are topnotch, and the roster of fighters features some of the biggest names in the sport. The playable characters include Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, and many others.

we have @TheNotoriousMMA at #20 on our list of #UFC4 fighters 👀 where do you rank him? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ra6pxVn917 — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) August 5, 2020

Since the video game tries to achieve a realistic, authentic Octagon experience, elements of a real UFC fight are present, including blood, damage to the body, fatigue, taunting, and even the customary touching of gloves before a fight or before a round begins.

Even though it is just a video game, EA UFC 4 allows players to show respect and sportsmanship, which is one of the most important pillars of being a martial artist.

Touching gloves in the EA UFC 4 video game is fairly simple to do:

For Playstation users, hold down L2 and for XBox users, hold down LT.

On the flipside, the video game's touch of gloves feature also allows players to sneak in dirty tactics to get the upper hand, such as faking a touch of gloves and then throwing a strike:

UFC and EA Sports extend partnership after release of EA UFC 4

Just months after the release of the EA UFC 4 video game, the UFC and EA Sports announced that they would be extending their partnership for 10 more years.

The two companies began collaborating back in 2014 releasing the maiden EA UFC title. Since then, there have been three more major titles in the video game franchise.

The EA UFC video games have been fairly well-received, with all four titles getting at least 70/100 on Metacritic.

EA UFC 4 has been the highest-rated to date, with a score of 84/100 for the Playstation 4 version. It has also been labeled as the best MMA video game ever made.