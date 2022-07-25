UFC 5 release date: What is the tentative timeline provided by EA Sports?

Fans have been clamoring for a UFC 5 game for quite a while. If the tweet by freelance writer Tom Henderson holds true, EA is working towards releasing a current-gen UFC title by the third quarter of 2023.

Sadly, the development of a rumored sequel to EA's boxing simulation title Fight Night Champion had to be paused to fast track the development of the mixed martial arts game.

If we take a look at EA's UFC release patterns, one can see that there is usually a two-year gap between the titles. Going by this pattern, it's plausible that a new release will drop next year.

EA's past UFC releases

EA Sports UFC: 17 June 2014

EA Sports UFC: 15 March 2016

EA Sports UFC 3: 2 February 2018

EA Sports UFC 4: 14 August 2020

Although there hasn't been any official word from Electronic Arts regarding a new UFC game so far, fans are already taking to Twitter to express their opinions on the in-development title.

Fans express their opinions on UFC 5

Twitter user @JustWhrite tweeted that he wants Charles Oliveira's lightweight title win to be the game's cover. Twitter user @HarrisonThiel1 expressed that it would be cool to have a Dana White mode for the game where gamers can play as a matchmaker.

HarrisonThiel @HarrisonThiel1 #ufc5 #ea #ufc4 Hey @EASPORTSUFC would be cool to have a Dana white mode with putting on shows and matchmaking with new characters being generated like how Fifa can do. Almost similar to the WWE universe on their games. #ufc #ea sports #mma Hey @EASPORTSUFC would be cool to have a Dana white mode with putting on shows and matchmaking with new characters being generated like how Fifa can do. Almost similar to the WWE universe on their games. #ufc #ufc5 #ea #easports #mma #ufc4

In a hilarious tweet, @MachoMakhachev posted Conor McGregor's pic from a party in Ibiza and suggested that it was a leaked poster from UFC 5. A rather salty user @tonypacheques stated:

"EA does not care about the EA sports UFC community. They don't give a f**k about us. Not a single official word about UFC 5."

Macho Makhachev🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @MachoMakhachev UFC 5 Cover has been leaked UFC 5 Cover has been leaked https://t.co/KrGwqvujTW

Tony Pacheques @tonypacheques



They don't give a fuck about us.



Not a single official word about UFC 5.

Twitter user @purpswagles expressed his disappointment at not receiving any official announcement for the UFC title or the new ESBC boxing game. While @West_LinnOG stated that he was going to riot if Oliveira was not on the cover of the game.

Les @purpswagles no announcement on ufc 5 yet ? and esbc is nowhere to b found yet no announcement on ufc 5 yet ? and esbc is nowhere to b found yet https://t.co/rvn4tgp3Uz

TheAmericanGangster @West_LinnOG If Charles isn’t the cover for UFC 5 we riot If Charles isn’t the cover for UFC 5 we riot

@N787v2 in a tweet asked EA to include new features like pre-fight pressers and weigh-ins to enhance the immersion of the game. Another user named @heavyholloway suggested that anyone other than Kamaru Usman should be on the game cover.

Ninja nic 787v2 @N787v2 @EASPORTSUFC can you please in UFC 5, make new details like, before fights you can do press conferences, weigh ins just different things like that. Because I am not going to cap I'm getting bored of every game being the same. @EASPORTSUFC can you please in UFC 5, make new details like, before fights you can do press conferences, weigh ins just different things like that. Because I am not going to cap I'm getting bored of every game being the same.

Heavyweight Holloway 🏋🏽‍♂️🍕 @heavyholloway oliveira and volk for the cover of UFC 5 Ngannou or Jiri maybe. tbh anyone but Usman oliveira and volk for the cover of UFC 5 Ngannou or Jiri maybe. tbh anyone but Usman

In another tweet, @Cynicalist_ suggested that the real question was whether UFC 5 would be released on PC. Mixing up the UFC game discussion, user @Wuan280 suggested that a boxing game should be made instead of the new UFC title.

junior sing @Cynicalist_ fckit🥊🇺🇸 @fckit_mma Who should be on the cover of UFC 5? Who should be on the cover of UFC 5? The real question is: IS UFC 5 going to be on PC??? twitter.com/fckit_mma/stat… The real question is: IS UFC 5 going to be on PC??? twitter.com/fckit_mma/stat…

Twitter user @LRS541 said that he wished EA Sports would allow gamers to put custom soundtracks in the game, while @frankcasillas50 requested EA to release the new UFC game for PC with cross-play enabled.

Rudy @LRS541 I wish @ufc @EASPORTS would let you put in your own soundtracks on UFC 5. Old Xbox would let you… I wish @ufc @EASPORTS would let you put in your own soundtracks on UFC 5. Old Xbox would let you…

@PuryearNate asked EA to include Joe Rogan's classic reaction to knockouts in the new game:

"@EASPORTSUFC Can we get an @joerogan “OHHHHH” reaction to every knockout in UFC 5? Thank you."

User @AdamCann12 stated that he was waiting for a grappling overhaul for the new UFC game. Another user named @marifinessin apparently wants the new game to penalize players for not engaging with opponents.

AGC4MMA @AdamCann12 @Pryoxis I can't wait until UFC 5 for a grappling overhaul 🤣 @Pryoxis I can't wait until UFC 5 for a grappling overhaul 🤣

