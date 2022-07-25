UFC 5 release date: What is the tentative timeline provided by EA Sports?

Fans have been clamoring for a UFC 5 game for quite a while. If the tweet by freelance writer Tom Henderson holds true, EA is working towards releasing a current-gen UFC title by the third quarter of 2023.
Sadly, the development of a rumored sequel to EA's boxing simulation title Fight Night Champion had to be paused to fast track the development of the mixed martial arts game.
If we take a look at EA's UFC release patterns, one can see that there is usually a two-year gap between the titles. Going by this pattern, it's plausible that a new release will drop next year.
EA's past UFC releases
EA Sports UFC: 17 June 2014
EA Sports UFC: 15 March 2016
EA Sports UFC 3: 2 February 2018
EA Sports UFC 4: 14 August 2020
Although there hasn't been any official word from Electronic Arts regarding a new UFC game so far, fans are already taking to Twitter to express their opinions on the in-development title.
Fans express their opinions on UFC 5
Twitter user @JustWhrite tweeted that he wants Charles Oliveira's lightweight title win to be the game's cover. Twitter user @HarrisonThiel1 expressed that it would be cool to have a Dana White mode for the game where gamers can play as a matchmaker.
In a hilarious tweet, @MachoMakhachev posted Conor McGregor's pic from a party in Ibiza and suggested that it was a leaked poster from UFC 5. A rather salty user @tonypacheques stated:
"EA does not care about the EA sports UFC community. They don't give a f**k about us. Not a single official word about UFC 5."
Twitter user @purpswagles expressed his disappointment at not receiving any official announcement for the UFC title or the new ESBC boxing game. While @West_LinnOG stated that he was going to riot if Oliveira was not on the cover of the game.
@N787v2 in a tweet asked EA to include new features like pre-fight pressers and weigh-ins to enhance the immersion of the game. Another user named @heavyholloway suggested that anyone other than Kamaru Usman should be on the game cover.
In another tweet, @Cynicalist_ suggested that the real question was whether UFC 5 would be released on PC. Mixing up the UFC game discussion, user @Wuan280 suggested that a boxing game should be made instead of the new UFC title.
Twitter user @LRS541 said that he wished EA Sports would allow gamers to put custom soundtracks in the game, while @frankcasillas50 requested EA to release the new UFC game for PC with cross-play enabled.
@PuryearNate asked EA to include Joe Rogan's classic reaction to knockouts in the new game:
"@EASPORTSUFC Can we get an @joerogan “OHHHHH” reaction to every knockout in UFC 5? Thank you."
User @AdamCann12 stated that he was waiting for a grappling overhaul for the new UFC game. Another user named @marifinessin apparently wants the new game to penalize players for not engaging with opponents.