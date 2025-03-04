Far Cry franchise's extraction shooter has reportedly come alive again

Ubisoft's Far Cry franchise's extraction shooter has reportedly been rebooted. According to a report by Insider Gaming, Ubisoft's Project Maverick was initially developed in 2023 as a multiplayer DLC for Far Cry 7. It is reportedly being reinstated by the developers as a standalone title.

The report suggests that the game is currently undergoing playtesting. It claims that the title performs well and offers a fresh take on the traditional Far Cry formula.

Read below to find out more about Ubisoft's Far Cry franchise's extraction shooter.

Reports suggest that a new extraction shooter game from the Far Cry franchise has been revived

Project Maverick, Far Cry franchise's extraction shooter, is reportedly being rebooted. The title was developed as a multiplayer extraction mode for Project Blackbird, also known as Far Cry 7.

However, it was later reinstated as a standalone title. Insider Gaming reported that the publisher has assigned the developers behind Far Cry 7 to work on an extraction shooter title.

A still from the Far Cry 6 trailer (Image via Ubisoft)

Project Maverick was being developed as a multiplayer extraction shooter where players are dropped into the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness. They must fight for survival against the harsh elements, ferocious wildlife, and the real players, all while navigating the dangers of AI opponents.

Ubisoft Montreal, the lead studio on Maverick and Blackbird (Far Cry 7), will revisit the former's multiplayer concept in prototyping stages with Ubisoft Sherbrooke's assistance.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft Berlin's departure from Maverick has left approximately 50 developers without a project assignment, with some potentially reassigned to viability assessments this month.

It is important to mention that the developer has not yet released an official statement about a new extraction shooter. While the reasons behind Maverick's reboot are unclear, it appears to be part of Ubisoft's broader effort to revamp the hype around the Far Cry Franchise.

