FC Mobile Angel Di Maria TOTS Exchange leaked: Possible token costs and more

The fan-favorite Team of the Season (TOTS) event is in full swing and a recent leak hints that the FC Mobile Angel Di Maria TOTS item will soon be available for Club Teams via an Exchange. This has sparked excitement among fans, as the Argentine veteran's item is speculated to be the first Exchange card for this year's TOTS.

EA Sports has begun releasing special version cards of veteran players that gamers can obtain through event rewards or Exchanges. Examples include the 97-OVR Centurions Thomas Muller, 98-OVR TOTS Luka Modric, and 94-OVR Winter Wildcards.

Likewise, if the leak proves accurate, the upcoming FC Mobile Angel Di Maria TOTS card will serve as a tribute to the World Cup and Copa America final's goal scorer, acknowledging his illustrious career.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/Sappurit.

The FC Mobile Angel Di Maria TOTS card is rumored to arrive soon as an Exchange

The FC Mobile Angel Di Maria TOTS card is rumored to be on its way soon as part of an Exchange. Currently, there are only three versions of Angel Di Maria's cards in FC Mobile: the Base (83), Welcome (86), and Winter Wildcard (94), all of which are either CF or RW positions.

That said, according to the leak, the new FC Mobile Angel Di Maria TOTS Exchange card will be a 96-OVR Right Midfielder card, making it a formidable option for players using a 4-midfielder formation.

It's anticipated that there will be 8 Angel Di Maria Exchange tokens in a TOTS theme, which players will need to claim through various resources before acquiring the ultimate player reward.

When could the FC Mobile Angel Di Maria TOTS Exchange be released and how much could it cost?

As for the release date and cost, while the exact arrival date for this FC Mobile Exchange hasn't been disclosed by Sappurit, it's expected to be within the next 2-3 days.

Reportedly, there won't initially be a tradable version of this card available in the market, but based on current trends, the Angel Di Maria TOTS card is estimated to be valued at around 50 million FC Coins in the transfer market.

Fans can anticipate the collective fodder cost for the Exchange to be similar. However, given the accessibility of obtaining it through various game modes and event objectives, crafting the Exchange with untradables is likely to be more cost-effective.