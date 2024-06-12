FC Mobile Copa America 2024 leaked: Possible event details, cards, and more

Reliable EA FC leaker @Sappurit recently took to X to share some information about FC Mobile Copa America 2024. According to them, the highly anticipated continental football event is coming to the game on June 20, 2024. This implies that the Copa America will run parallel to the Euro 2024 event, which starts on June 13, 2024.

The expected timeline for this FC Mobile event is likely to match the real-life Copa America tournament, which is scheduled to commence on June 21, 2024, and end on July 15, 2024.

FC Mobile Copa America 2024 event could possibly follow the Euro 2024 event structure

The leaked Copa America 2024 intro wallpaper in FC Mobile Chinese servers (Image via x.com/fcmobileenews)

Players can anticipate a robust tournament mode in FC Mobile Copa America 2024, featuring six competitive levels: Beginner, Amateur, Semi-Pro, Professional, World Class, and Legendary. They will likely have to prove their abilities by winning matches at earlier levels and advancing to higher stages.

From inexperienced players to seasoned experts, this tiered structure would guarantee a demanding and captivating experience for all participants.

The Copa America 2024 event is expected to have several exciting elements and incentives in addition to the classic tournament mode.

Much like Euro 2024, it will possibly start with an introductory countdown, offering free rewards in a calendar-style format. This approach would not only build anticipation but also provide players with valuable items to kickstart their event journey.

The Copa America 2024 event might also feature a journey mode similar to the Euros, comprising skill games and timed stages across six levels. This mode will test players' abilities in various aspects of the game, rewarding them with exclusive items and upgrades as they progress.

Additionally, an adventure mode in a chessboard style, similar to the Matchday and team store segments in the Euro 2024 event, is expected. This mode will allow players to navigate through various challenges and unlock special rewards from team stores featuring all the participating teams.

The Copa America event is expected to introduce numerous exciting star-cards to FC Mobile

The FC Mobile Copa America event is expected to bring-in some exciting new cards (Concept image via x.com/ifamobileEvi)

One of the most anticipated aspects of the Copa America 2024 event is the array of high-rated player items. Special editions of beloved American football heroes are anticipated by fans.

Items of South and North American football stars like Lionel Messi (Argentina,) Neymar Jr. (Brazil,) Vinicius Jr. (Brazil,) Eder Militao (Brazil,) Luis Diaz (Columbia,) Rodrygo (Brazil), Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina), Alphonso Davies (Canada,) and Miguel Almiron (Paraguay) are expected to be featured in the event as special rewards and exchanges.

The Copa America 2024 tournament will feature 16 teams divided into four groups:

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada

Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica Group C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

As is the case before any major update, the FC Mobile community is buzzing with excitement. Despite the high accuracy rate of Sappurit's leaks, however, players should wait for official confirmation from EA Sports and take this information with a pinch of salt.