FIFA 23 leak hints at Alan Shearer coming as FUT Birthday Icon SBC in Ultimate Team

Former England superstar and Premier League winner Alan Shearer is coming to FIFA 23 via FUT Birthday Icon in the form of a special challenge. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff gave out the information on their social media accounts, indicating another great opportunity for the playerbase. If the rumor turns out to be true, it will be the second such card to get its own SBC.

This year’s FUT Birthday promo has seen a special set of icon cards emerge in Ultimate Team. While most are in packs, players can obtain Rivaldo’s special item by completing a Squad Building Challenge. Unlike the Brazilian, details about Shearer’s upcoming SBC aren’t public at the time of writing.

However, there’s room for speculation based on how these SBCs typically work, enabling FIFA 23 players to make plans in advance.

FIFA 23 players might require a lot of fodder to complete the rumored Alan Shearer FUT Birthday Icon SBC

FUT Birthday Icons is a new entrant that went live on March 24, offering some great cards.

Since Shearer is rumored to be part of a challenge, there will be no reliance on luck. FIFA 23 players won’t need to open packs or scout the FUT market to get their hands on it.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Shearer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is coming as FUT Birthday SBC!



Imo, he will be available as FUT Birthday Swaps Rewards



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Shearer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is coming as FUT Birthday SBC!Imo, he will be available as FUT Birthday Swaps RewardsMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Shearer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is coming as FUT Birthday SBC!Imo, he will be available as FUT Birthday Swaps Rewards🎂Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ✅#FIFA23 https://t.co/dPXnepXNjg

Instead, they must complete the assigned conditions that will be part of the SBC. The tasks are yet to be revealed, but players can complete them when it officially goes live in Ultimate Team. Doing so will allow them to estimate the complete cost of the required fodder.

Regarding the card’s possible stats, Shearer could get some strong numbers in the pace, shooting, and physical departments. The value of these attributes will determine how well the unique item will work in the meta and its eventual worth to players. Cards with great stats usually tend to get expensive SBCs, so fans should anticipate the same.

There’s no date regarding when the rumored FUT Birthday Icon SBC will go live in FIFA 23. This could happen as early as tonight, March 26, when the daily content refreshes. Those unwilling to wait can unlock two unique cards featuring Barcelona wonderkid Pedri and Brazilian World Cup winner Rivaldo.

Poll : 0 votes