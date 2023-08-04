FIFA 23 leak hints at Jules Kounde arriving as a FUTTIES player

The third week of FUTTIES is about to begin in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak on social media suggests that French defender Jules Kounde will be part of the promo. While it is yet to be revealed whether he will be available in packs or released as an SBC/objective, gamers will be excited at the idea of a boosted version of the fan-favorite center-back.

As the conclusive promo of the game cycle, FUTTIES is the perfect opportunity for EA Sports to reward their loyal fanbase with incredible content and overpowered players.

The first two weeks of the event have been a massive success in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and if Jules Kounde does indeed receive a FUTTIES item, it will be the cherry on top of an incredible event.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

French superstar Jules Kounde is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Jules Kounde has been an incredible addition to the FC Barcelona roster, strengthening their backline and contributing massively to their league-winning campaign in La Liga last season. Not only is he extremely capable in real life, but he is also overpowered on the virtual pitch, making his rumored FUTTIES item extremely exciting for fans of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Frenchman already possesses a La Liga Team of the Season item in FIFA 23, which is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the game due to his impressive pace and defensive abilities. If this 93-rated card is anything to go by, his FUTTIES variant will potentially be elite-tier in the current meta of the game as well.

What will FUTTIES Jules Kounde look like?

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Kounde is coming as FUTTIES soon!



Stats are prediction



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x !



#fifa23 pic.twitter.com/YjwumVUVWN Koundeis coming as FUTTIES soon!Stats are predictionMake sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x !

While his exact overall rating and stats have not been disclosed, FUT Sheriff included a prediction based on his TOTS item, suggesting that he could be 96-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 95

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 58

Defending: 97

Passing: 82

Physicality: 94

Not only can he play as a center-back, but he can also be deployed as a right-back under the new chemistry system of FIFA 23.

With Team 3 of FUTTIES already being leaked due to an early release into packs, gamers believe that Kounde will definitely arrive as an SBC or objective, which is perfect for gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.