FIFA 23 leak hints at Matteo Guendouzi arriving as a Shapeshifters SBC/objective

With the first week of the Shapeshifters event underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, a leak on social media suggests that French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi will receive a special card as an objective or SBC during the promo. While it is unknown whether it will be released during Team 1 or the following week, players will be excited for a new variant of the fan-favorite Frenchman.

Shapeshifters has had an incredible start in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing many overpowered footballers in new and exciting positions. These special versions add versatility to squad building options in FUT, and the rumored SBC/objective version of Matteo Guendouzi will be no different.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Marseille superstar Matteo Guendouzi has been leaked as an upcoming Shapeshifters SBC or objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

After leaving Arsenal for Olympique Marseille, Matteo Guendouzi has had somewhat of a career resurgence in Ligue 1. He has been incredibly consistent for the French side, and with Marseille achieving a top-three finish in the recently concluded season, his influence is apparent.

The midfielder is already a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team due to his defensive prowess on the virtual pitch in recent years. While his FUT Birthday and World Cup Phenoms items were highly sought-after at the time, they are no longer viable in the current meta of FIFA 23. This makes his rumored Shapeshifters variant even more exciting.

What will Shapeshifters Matteo Guendouzi look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Like other footballers leaked as Shapeshifters, the Frenchman's overall rating and attributes have not been disclosed by FUT Sheriff. This is mainly because these elements depend on his newly assigned position, which remains unknown.

While his defensive capabilities are undeniable, his viability in the game's current meta depends entirely on his new position. He has a stocky and domineering in-game build, ideal for defensive scenarios but a liability during offensive plays.

If he is deployed as an attacker, EA Sports will have to provide him with a massive boost to his stats and skill moves/weak foot abilities to make him an effective squad building option. However, he will prove to be an exceptional defender with the right stats, especially as a full-back.

