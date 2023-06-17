FIFA 23 leak hints at Vitinha arriving as a Shapeshifters SBC/OBJ player

With the first week of the Shapeshifters promo underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks are still continuing to surface, including Portuguese youngster Vitinha. The PSG midfielder is rumored to arrive as an SBC or objective card during the course of the promo, much to the excitement of Ligue 1 fans around the globe. The Shapeshifters promo has been a massive hit so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, introducing a wide gallery of overpowered cards despite the players being deployed in positions outside their realm.

With such impressive upgrades being provided to these players, gamers will have high hopes for the rumored Vitinha card arriving soon.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

PSG superstar Vitinha has been leaked as an upcoming Shapeshifter SBC/OBJ player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the likes of Pele and Virgil van Dijk leading the charge in the first batch of Shapeshifters, the promo has already provided gamers with plenty of new and overpowered options for their squads. However, the inclusion of Vitinha as a rumored SBC or objective version will definitely be exciting news for many, as PSG is amongst the most popular clubs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has already released the likes of Thorgan Hazard and Dayot Upamecano as SBCs during the latest promo. Based on the incredible attribute boosts provided to these players, gamers will be hoping that the rumored Vitinha card is also extremely overpowered.

What will the Shapeshifters card look like in FIFA 23?

Like the other Shapeshifters leaks provided by FUT Sheriff, the overall rating and attributes for the Portuguese youngsters are unknown. FUT Sheriff also did not include a prediction for the same, as they rely on his new position, which has not been disclosed.

His viability in the current meta will depend entirely on his new role on the virtual pitch. Fortunately, he has an in-game build that will allow him to function effectively in both offense and defense. He has a rather lean physique but can still put in a competent defensive performance, providing EA Sports with plenty of freedom when choosing the position for his rumored Shapeshifter version.

