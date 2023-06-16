FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Dayot Upamecano SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The first batch of Shapeshifters players is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Dayot Upamecano receiving an incredible SBC version that has been position-changed to a central attacking midfielder (CAM). The Bayern Munich superstar is usually deployed as a center-back in real life and on the virtual pitch, but his preferred role has been completely overhauled with the latest promo.

With Team of the Season raising the bar for the caliber of players released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, expectations were high for the Shapeshifters event. The promo has lived up to the hype, introducing a host of new players in brand-new positions, including an SBC version of Dayot Upamecano.

Dayot Upamecano has received a Shapeshifters SBC version as a CAM in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Bayern Munich has had an incredible season, winning the league title after an enthralling title race. French defender Dayot Upamecano has been a mainstay in their defense for most of the season, and despite not having the best campaign by his standards, he possesses several special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Upamecano already has a World Cup Showdown version and a Fantasy FUT item in FIFA 23. However, the latest Shapeshifters SBC card is by far his most overpowered and unique iteration, as he is deployed in an unusual position and possesses the stats to match his new role.

How to unlock Shapeshifters Upamecano?

The SBC consists of four segments, each with its stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of every squad included in the SBC:

FC Bayern Munchen

FC Bayern Munchen players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

France

France players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Top form

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 450,000 FUT coins, which is expected considering the high rating threshold of the requirements and the caliber of the card on offer. However, gamers can reduce the price of the SBC by using the untradeable items in their club, which are easily available to fans who actively participate in FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and FUT Champions.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

The first roster of Shapeshifters features some of the most overpowered players in FIFA 23, especially with the likes of Pele and Virgil van Dijk headlining the promo. With these superstars being deployed in completely different roles than their usual preferred positions, the latest SBC version of Dayot Upamecano is also extremely enticing.

The Frenchman has received impressive stats to reflect his new position and a five-star skill move boost. While the SBC certainly isn't cheap, he is definitely worth unlocking in FUT 23.

