FIFA 23 leak hints at Mesut Ozil End of an Era SBC appearing in Ultimate Team

Given that the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team End Of An Era (EOAE) SBC was leaked on Twitter, Mesut Ozil may appear. The Ozil EOAE SBC card will likely be published shortly, but no accurate information about the precise release date is available. The cost and specifications of this SBC haven't been made official either. End of an Era items are enhanced versions of Ultimate Team's essential items. These EOAE cards honor footballers retiring from the game and departing their clubs, leaving their illustrious legacies behind.

A few weeks ago, Mesut Ozil, a 2014 World Cup champion with Germany, decided to hang up his football boots. EA has already released some EOAE SBCs featuring the unique cards of Gareth Bale and Gonzalo Higuain.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on Twitter leaks.

Mesut Ozil could become one of the best German FUT items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Mesut Ozil EOAE was leaked on Twitter and automatically elevated the hype in the FIFA 23 community. The card will probably be available through a Squad Building Challenge, and EA will make it even more attractive in Ultimate Team mode.

The attributes have not yet been stated on Twitter. FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players will likely have to wait until the official release to get any information. FIFA 23 enthusiasts will have to wait a little while before using this card because EOAE goods generally have unpredictably high stats. With this release, German FUT goods will quickly gain in popularity.

Players might anticipate a significant boost because it is an End of an Era card. These products are made specifically to mirror elite football players' situations. Mesut Ozil is a true football icon who has played in 645 competitive games and contributed directly to 336 goals by scoring or setting them up.

The German won the World Cup in his prime. He played for multiple top-tier European teams like Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Schalke 04 and played a significant role in each club. Moreover, he won the La Liga, EFL Cup, DFB-Pokal, and several other titles.

Ozil's End of an Era item is expected to have some robust attributes, with a 5-star skill move and 5-star weak foot replicating his Winter Wild Cards item. Ultimate Team players can add a particular version of the former German World Cup winner to their squad.

Poll : 0 votes