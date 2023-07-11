FIFA 23 leak hints at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arriving as a Flashback SBC

A brand new leak has surfaced on Twitter that suggests that Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will receive a Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal marksman is currently plying his trade at Chelsea. He is somewhat of a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team, making him an ideal candidate for a Flashback item.

Flashback SBCs are a refreshing addition to FUT, as they allow EA Sports to provide special boosted versions to players who have had stellar careers in the past.

These versions recognize the previous performances of these accomplished athletes and allow gamers to unlock overpowered players, with Aubameyang rumored to be the latest inclusion.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Aubameyang is rumored to receive a Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Aubameyang has had a rather impressive career across some of the most prestigious leagues in European football. During his stint at Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga, he made a name for himself, earning a high-profile move to Arsenal. He earned the admiration of the Gunners with his performances before securing a transfer to FC Barcelona and eventually moving to Chelsea.

While his move to their London rivals might have affected his relationship with the Arsenal faithful, his achievements for them are undeniable. He was regarded as one of the most lethal forwards in the Premier League, and his abilities will be accurately reflected in his leaked Flashback card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What will Flashback Aubameyang look like in FIFA 23?

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania Auba is set to come as Flashback SBC soon⏱️ Auba is set to come as Flashback SBC soon⏱️ 🚨Auba is set to come as Flashback SBC soon⏱️ https://t.co/30c4dRNoDG

The brand new Level Up promo has elevated the game's power curve to a whole new level. This means that any player SBC released at this point will have to be boosted significantly for the player to be relevant in the current meta of FIFA 23. While the Chelsea striker's exact overall rating and stats are unknown, FIFATradingRomania predicts that he will be 95-rated with these attributes:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 94

Defending: 46

Passing: 89

Physicality: 81

If these predictions prove accurate, the SBC will definitely be popular with FUT enthusiasts looking to upgrade their attack. While his nationality is not the easiest for chemistry links, he will easily fit into a squad as he plays in one of the most popular leagues in the world.

