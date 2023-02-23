FIFA 23 leak hints at Wout Weghorst vs Harvey Elliot SBC coming to Showdown Series

Wout Weghorst vs Harvey Elliot SBC is something that not many FIFA 23 players expect from the Showdown Series promo. However, this could be one of the many series coming soon to Ultimate Team if the latest leaks from FUT Sheriff are to be believed. The reliable leaker gave out the information on their social media accounts moments ago.

A Manchester United card being leaked isn't the unlikeliest outcome, as the club has a Carabao Cup final against Newcastle. However, EA Sports has concentrated exclusively on league fixtures, so the Manchester United vs Liverpool match has been picked.

It's one of the most heated rivalries in football, so a presence in the upcoming Showdown series is expected. The Wout Weghorst vs Harvey Elliot SBC will allow players to obtain two special cards for their Ultimate Team. Moreover, both cards will have a chance to get an upgrade if EA Sports follows the usual pattern with the Showdown cards.

Wout Weghorst vs Harvey Elliot SBC could be a tight affair in FIFA 23 Showdown Series

It has already been confirmed that the Showdown Series will be the next promo for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, unlike the typical ones, it won't have cards in the packs. Instead, players will get a pair of SBCs every night, allowing them to improve their squads.

The Wout Weghorst vs Harvey Elliot SBC could come around the next weekend based on the timing of the match. Players will have the option to obtain both cards if they feel like doing so. Alternatively, they can save their resources and pick the one that fits their squads.

Much remains to be known about the Wout Weghorst vs Harvey Elliot SBC. This includes their potential cost of completion in terms of fodder requirements. A lower price will make the cards more popular in the community since more players will have access.

Their official stats also remain unknown, and are likely to be revealed with the official launch of the Showdown Series. Both cards will likely receive major boosts compared to their base versions, offering greater flexibility to players. Moreover, the results from the real-life fixture could also determine which card from the Wout Weghorst vs Harvey Elliot SBC will get an upgrade.

If the final result is a tie, both cards will receive one upgrade each in FIFA 23. However, the winner can get two upgrades, while the losing item will stay the same. Hence, making the proper selection becomes important for FIFA 23 players, as the upgrades could result in some major improvements.

