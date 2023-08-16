FIFA 23 leak hints at Zinedine Zidane Cover Star Icon SBC coming to Ultimate Team

If FIFA 23 leaks are to be believed, the Zinedine Zidane Cover Star Icon SBC is coming to Ultimate Team. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff posted the information on their Twitter account. This is arguably one of the biggest profiles in terms of the footballer who is involved. The Cover Star Icon series has been introduced with the ongoing Futties promo, and it features special cards as part of SBCs.

So far, no official detail surrounding the Zinedine Zidane Cover Star Icon SBC is available. The confirmed stats will become public post the actual release. That said, the latest rumor has created a buzz in the FIFA 23 community.

Zinedine Zidane Cover Star Icon SBC release date in FIFA 23

The latest rumor doesn't mention when the special challenge will be released. EA Sports has increased the frequency of Cover Star Icon releases, with Andriy Shevchenko being the last one. The Zinedine Zidane Cover Star Icon SBC could become available tonight, August 16, but EA Sports could choose to release it later.

Irrespective of the date, the SBC will most likely release at 6 pm UK time. It's the standard routine that EA Sports has followed so far with all the Cover Star Icon SBCs. Readers are advised to follow the game's official Twitter account and Sportskeeda for all the latest information.

Possible Zinedine Zidane Cover Star Icon SBC solutions in FIFA 23

Again, the possible solutions will be known only after the SBC is officially added to Ultimate Team. However, it's safe to expect many tasks similar to the Ronaldinho Cover Star Icon SBC. It requires players to submit 33 squads in order to obtain the special 98-rated Ronaldinho card.

According to FUT Sheriff, Zidane's upcoming item could be rated at 99, which makes it equal to the highest-rated item in the game. It's fair to expect at least 20 tasks for players to complete; the actual number might be higher. The official number of tasks and their stipulations will determine how much coins players will need to spend.