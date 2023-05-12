FIFA 23 leak showcases entire Saudi League TOTS lineup, Cristiano Ronaldo headlines the roster

The Roshn Saudi League TOTS will arrive soon in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and social media leaks suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo will be included on the roster. The complete lineup was leaked on Twitter, and with the Portuguese superstar bringing unprecedented levels of exposure to the league with his star power, his influence alone has earned him a spot in the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an incredible start to his career in an Al Nassr shirt, scoring a host of goals and leading his side to victory on multiple occasions. While he has stumbled across a dry spell in recent times, rumors suggest that he has done enough to be included in FIFA 23 Saudi League TOTS, and gamers will be excited at the possibility of an overpowered version of the legendary marksman.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_

Cristiano Ronaldo and others have been leaked as Saudi League TOTS for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

There are several prominent footballers playing in the Saudi League after establishing themselves as household names in Europe. These superstars have continued to perform at the highest level in their new destination, with the likes of Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca, and Odion Ighalo being leaked as TOTS versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Multiple special versions have been leaked individually so far, with Kaku, the league leader for assists, being rumored to arrive as an SBC or objective card during Saudi League TOTS. However, it is CR7 who has stolen the spotlight, as this could potentially be the final Team of the Season version gamers ever see for the legendary Portuguese forward.

Which players are included in FIFA 23 Saudi League TOTS?

Based on leaks by FIFA23Leaked_ on Twitter, these footballers will receive Team of the Season versions:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Anderson Talisca

Odion Ighalo

Romarinho

Kaku (Objective/SBC)

Marcelo Grohe

Ahmed Hegazi

Mohamed Fouzair

Hassan Tombakti

While the exact overall ratings and attributes for these cards are unknown, the graphics showcased by the leaker indicates that the roster will be extremely overpowered. If the EFL TOTS roster is anything to go by, EA Sports is providing impressive upgrades to minor-league TOTS in FIFA 23, much to the excitement of gamers around the world.

While the league has featured some impressive players in Team of the Season over the years, Saudi League TOTS will be more hyped than ever this year due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo. He has had several special items this campaign, but the possibility of a potential TOTS variant is an enticing proposition for his fans.

