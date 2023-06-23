FIFA 23 leaks hint at Guillermo Ochoa and Manuel Neuer being part of Shapeshifters Team 2

If leaks on social media are to be believed, Manuel Neuer and Guillermo Ochoa will be part of Shapeshifters Team 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This will be the first instance of goalkeepers being deployed in outfield positions during the latest campaign, making it extremely exciting for FUT enthusiasts asking for this feature for a long time.

Shapeshifters have been a breath of fresh air in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing gamers with new ways of building their squads. The players on the rosters are taken out of their comfort zones and assigned new roles. With goalkeepers like Manuel Neuer and Guillermo Ochoa being rumored to be part of the upcoming lineup, the event is finally beginning to realize its true potential.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

The shot-stopping duo of Neuer and Ochoa have been leaked as Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manuel Neuer and Guillermo Ochoa are renowned for their exploits between the goalposts. While the former is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time due to his performances for Germany and Bayern Munich, the latter is known for his spectacular performances in international competitions.

However, both superstars will now be positioned elsewhere, causing quite a stir amongst FIFA 23 Ultimate Team fans.

What will these Shapeshifters cards look like in FIFA 23?

Similar to other rumored Shapeshifters Team 2 players, the overall ratings and stats for Ochoa and Neuer have not been disclosed. With their new positions being a mystery to the general public and leakers alike, FUT Sheriff did not include any predictions for these two players either.

It will be extremely interesting to see how these goalkeepers perform in their new roles. Being goalkeepers, they are naturally quite tall with a domineering physical stature, making them ideal for defensive roles in the current meta of the game. However, their height and in-game build could potentially transform them into lethal forwards or efficient midfielders with the right boosts to their attributes.

With Neuer and Ochoa rumored to arrive as Shapeshifters, EA Sports have the perfect opportunity to provide gamers with refreshing content and set an exciting precedent for future promos in the franchise.

