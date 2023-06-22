FIFA 23 leaks hint at Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie De Jong arriving as Shapeshifters in Ultimate Team

With the first week of Shapeshifters approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks have begun to surface regarding the second batch of players, with Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele being included in the rumors. The FC Barcelona duo are extremely popular in real life and on the virtual pitch, making these leaks very exciting for gamers around the globe.

If the first batch of Shapeshifters is anything to go by, the second roster will undoubtedly be a massive success as well.

Team 1 provided gamers with special versions of superstars like Pele and Virgil van Dijk, and with the likes of Dembele and De Jong being rumored as inclusions in Team 2, the promo will continue to deliver on expectations.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

The Barca duo of Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele are rumored to be part of Shapeshifters Team 2 in FIFA 23

FC Barcelona have had a stellar season domestically, winning the La Liga title in decisive fashion and being almost unbeatable in the league.

Both Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong played an important part in their success, with the former contributing offensively while the latter dominating the midfield.

Gamers will be hoping that their abilities are accurately reflected in their leaked Shapeshifters variants.

What will these Shapeshifters items look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The concept of Shapeshifters involves providing footballers with upgraded versions in brand new positions that completely redefine their style of play. Their stats and attributes are then adjusted to reflect their new roles, which is evident in Shapeshifters Team 1.

With the new positions for both Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie De Jong being unknown, FUT Sheriff has not included any predictions for the overall ratings and stats for their rumored Shapeshifters versions.

However, fans are already speculating what their new positions will be, as it will greatly affect their viability in the current meta of FIFA 23.

While De Jong has the in-game build and physical stature to be viable in a multitude of positions in both offense and defense, Dembele is rather weak and will be a liability if deployed as a defender.

Based on the first roster of special cards, it is highly likely that the Dutchman will be positioned as a defender, while the Frenchman will retain his attacking role but with a unique twist.

