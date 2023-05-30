FIFA 23 leaks hint at Romelu Lukaku and Alessio Romagnoli being part of Serie A TOTS

Serie A TOTS will be the final Team of the Season roster released before the arrival of Ultimate TOTS in FIFA 23, and rumors suggest that Romelu Lukaku and Alessio Romagnoli will be included in the lineup. These two superstars have been standout performers for their respective sides this season, and their exceptional campaign deserves to be rewarded with boosted in-game versions.

Despite being rather one-sided regarding the title race, Serie A has featured several standout performers. With Napoli running away with the league title as decisive winners, the competition was fierce for European qualification. Lazio and Inter secured the second and third spot in the table, respectively, justifying the inclusion of Romagnoli and Lukaku in the FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS lineup.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFAUteam.

Lukaku and Romagnoli are rumored to arrive as overpowered special cards during Serie A TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Romelu Lukaku has had a tumultuous few years in his footballing career. The Belgian marksman has shifted clubs often, representing some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Inter. His time with the Milan side has been the most successful, earning him a rumored Moments SBC version in FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS this season.

What will TOTS Moments Lukaku look like in FIFA 23?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, FIFAUteam predicts the Serie A TOTS SBC player to be 93-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 95

Defending: 48

Passing: 83

Physicality: 92

If these stats prove to be accurate, they will depict an authentic portrayal of Lukaku's domineering and physical style of play in the game's current meta.

Alessio Romagnoli has had an impressive start to his stint with Lazio following his move from AC Milan. The Italian center-back is amongst the most technically able and consistent defenders in the league, and with Lazio securing second place, his influence is evident. He is rumored to arrive as an objective card during Serie A TOTS in FIFA 23.

What will TOTS Romagnoli look like?

Similar to other leaked TOTS players, Romagnoli's exact overall rating and stats are unknown. Based on FIFAUTeam's prediction, he will showcase a 90-rated card with the following attributes:

Pace: 80

Dribbling: 78

Shooting: 50

Defending: 94

Passing: 68

Physicality: 89

Based on these predicted stats, he will definitely be a worthwhile objective for gamers to grind in Ultimate Team.

