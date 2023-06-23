FIFA 23 leaks hint at Samuel Eto'o and Clarence Seedorf arriving as Shapeshifter Icons in Ultimate Team

With the second week of the Shapeshifters event being right around the corner in FIFA 23, social media has been replete with roster leaks, including the likes of Samuel Eto'o and Clarence Seedorf. These legendary players have not had special versions that do justice to their legacy in the sport, making their leaked versions even more exciting.

EA Sports has done a great job with Icons in FIFA 23, consistently releasing special versions of these legendary players to keep them relevant in the game's current meta. While Eto'o received a World Cup version that was eclipsed soon by his Prime card, Seedorf has had no special iterations so far.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Samuel Eto'o and Clarence Seedorf are rumored to be part of Shapeshifters Team 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Seedorf and Eto'o have had decorated careers replete with trophies and individual honors. They played at the highest level and represented some of the most prominent clubs in the sport. While the former was part of some incredible teams like Real Madrid and AC Milan, the latter won it all with FC Barcelona and Inter.

Both of these legendary superstars are rumored to arrive as Shapeshifters Icons in FIFA 23, leaving gamers wondering how they will be positioned on the virtual pitch. With the Shapeshifters promo drastically altering the preferred roles of the featured players, fans now have brand new ways to build their Ultimate Team squads.

What will these Shapeshifter Icons look like in FIFA 23?

FUT Sheriff did not include any predictions regarding their overall ratings and stats. These rely entirely on their new positions as part of the Shapeshifters promo, making it impossible to determine their new attributes. Not only will their roles influence their stats, but it will also decide their viability in the current meta of FIFA 23.

Like his style of play during the peak of his career, Seedorf is a jack of all trades on the virtual pitch. Not only does he have the strength and physical stature to be effective defensively, but he can also contribute during offensive plays, making him an ideal candidate for a Shapeshifters version.

However, Eto'o is more suited to offensive roles due to his in-game build, and gamers will be hoping that his rumored Shapeshifters item retains his role as an attacker in-game.

