FIFA 23 patch rumors hint at major changes - Trivela nerf, bug fixes, and more

Trivela shots have been a nightmare for the FIFA 23 community ever since the game was released. Commonly known as the outside foot shot, many players believe that the mechanism is overpowered and imbalanced. However, according to recent social media rumors, the problem may get resolved soon.

On several occasions in the past, the community has complained about trivela shots in the game. Players who have been on the receiving end of trivela shots feel that the mechanic has been poorly implemented. If the rumors turn out to be true, the accuracy of the shots will now be reduced by 30% across the game. Although players can still make the shot with any card, their chances of success will dramatically decrease.

Cards with outside foot shots in traits will receive a minor nerf in comparison. The reduction for such cards will only be 10%, which is a significant difference. It also means that the valuation of the trait will now increase in FIFA 23, as some players will specifically begin searching for cards with the trait.

FIFA 23's upcoming patch will also fix the controller and camera bug that has caused several problems for users

FIFA 23 has endured a challenging period, with glitches and bugs across all platforms. One such issue has been with the keybinds getting reset randomly when using a controller. The preferences in the settings have also been altered at times, and many have asked for a solution to the bug.

The upcoming update will look to fix the problem and rule out situations where the controller may not be identified. Apart from the controller bug, the patch will also look to fix the issues with the camera settings that a lot of players have been facing.

There have been complaints about the camera settings automatically getting reset. Although players have been able to change their in-game settings, they sometimes don't work as intended. The problems are random, but many have been affected by them.

It remains to be seen if the rumors turn out to be accurate and if these issues finally get fixed in FIFA 23. Apart from the bug fixes, the FUT championship mode is likely to get a win-loss tracker.

Ball roll efficiency is also set to increase, and this could be very beneficial for beginners. It's one of the easiest skills to execute in the game and can be done with any card. Fans can only hope that it won't become as broken as the trivela shots in FIFA 23.

