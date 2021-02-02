Fortnite leak reveals new "TinStack" weapon that rains mayhem from above

Fortnite's weapons are always of interest to players, especially ones that were created but never released.

Twitter user @ximton has posted some exciting clips of an impressive Fornite weapon called the TinStack that will most likely never see the light of day without some changes.

Over the years, players have seen many that never made their way into Fortnite, like those that freeze players and others that fire slurp bombs, to name a few.

Fortnite unreleased TinStack

Back in December 26th, 2020, @ximton posted a clip of the TinStack.

Early look at the "TinStack" weapon (possibly unfinished)! pic.twitter.com/UQsfejqOzw — mix (@ximton) December 26, 2020

In the clip, the character uses what appears to be a mini-gun that fires grenades at a rapid speed. That alone is enough to get any Fortnite player excited. Just hours ago, a new clip was released featuring an alternate fire for the TinStack.

Unreleased 'TinStack' weapon also has some sort of air strike feature pic.twitter.com/8gcCXPs82D — mix (@ximton) January 31, 2021

This clip shows the TinStack to be a mortar-like weapon that allows players to fire a salvo of grenades up into the air to rain down on opponents. Twitter responses have ranged have been mixed. Some are calling the weapon "broken," while others are drooling over it.

Advertisement

i need this to destroy towers builders lol cause im trash at building — WhiteHairGod (@Hunter2Champion) January 31, 2021

Either way, it has been a while since the release of a new explosive weapon. With a few tweaks from Epic, players might see the TinStack in Fortnite soon. It would be great to have another way to take down structures and complete challenges.

I pray that never releases — Bliccy Takahashi💙🇺🇸 (@NiccyWitDaSauce) January 31, 2021

As for pro players and casual players, there will surely be players on each side of the fence. Some will love this weapon, while others will cry into the cacophony of voices on the internet about how unfair and broken it is. Such is the way in the world of Fortnite.

No matter what, it has to be better than a weapon that shoots gnomes out of it.