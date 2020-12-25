SypherPK reveals new leaked weapon coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

A new Fortnite weapon was discussed by SypherPK in a recent YouTube video. The weapon was leaked and may be coming to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 5.

SypherPK talked about the possible weapon in his new video. All the information was leaked by Twitter user ximton, who got a quick clip of an unreleased skin shooting the weapon near the Zero Point zone.

The weapon itself appears to be something close to a grenade launcher with an elemental boost in Fortnite. Unlike familiar elemental weapons though, this weapon seems like it's shooting electric bombs at a fairly fast rate. It shoots like a grenade launcher, but it looks very similar to a drum shotgun, and it reloads incredibly fast.

SypherPK gives his take on the leaked launcher for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

As SypherPK broke down the new clip of the weapon, he gave his take on what the weapon might bring. He brought up how elemental damage works in Fortnite, or how it could work in theory. Fire weapons obviously burn down wood and wooden structures very fast. It can be used as a counter to players camping out in their wood forts.

SypherPK then brought up the idea of ice elements in weapons doing more damage to brick and freezing it over. That would make brick users have to swap or move away from the weapon. The last element would be electric, which is what the new launcher appears to utilize.

The electric launcher may cause the steel structures to be a dangerous space. Steel structures could be electrocuted by the launcher and force players out of their steel forts. SypherPK theorized that it would be the third counter to the different materials in Fortnite. It may not destroy the structures, but it can counter.

In the Fortnite clip of the possible electric launcher, there was also an unreleased skin on display. It looked like an entirely blacked out character with something like a body suit. On the body suit there are symmetrical lines that flow around the suit with rainbow colored light. The Fortnite skin appears to be dynamic and the colors change within the lines.

However, as great as the leaks look for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, the new items aren't guaranteed. In ximton's tweet, they mention that the launcher and maybe the skin, could possibly be scrapped. That means Epic Games could have been testing the weapon for Fortnite, only to get rid of it before release.