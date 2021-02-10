New leaks reveal TRON to be Fortnite Season 5's next hunter

Fortnite's next hunter has been leaked. It looks like TRON will be joining the roster of hunters in Chapter 2, Season 5. Data miner SinX6 discovered clues to TRON's revelations inside Fortnite. There is no doubt as to what they have found.

Fortnite TRON leak

The video posted by SinX6 shows a picture of TRON's "Mainframe" and reveals sounds inside Fortnite from TRON Legacy. While this may seem like a strange collaboration to some, Epic Game's deal with Marvel is also a deal with Disney, who owns Marvel. TRON is a classic Disney property dating back to 1982.

Those unfamiliar with TRON are a movie series where a hacker from the physical world enters the digital world and participates in gladiatorial games. A security program inside the game, TRON, helps the protagonist escape.

In the sequel, TRON Legacy, the protagonist's son ends up inside the virtual world and overthrows a corrupt overlord with the help of a new lifeform - Quorra.

One could guess that both TRON and Quorra will show up as skins inside Fortnite. Identity Discs would make an excellent pickaxe choice, and Light Cycles from the movie would be fantastic as in-game vehicles or used in an Emote.

Identity Disc

Right now, there is not much confirmation about the skin besides SinX6's revelations. If TRON is the next hunter in Fortnite, there is a ton of material that could add in-game cosmetic items and events. Hopefully, this release will come sooner rather than later. It is certainly one of the more exciting leaks of the year.

SinX6 has a proven track record for Fortnite leaks, so it is safe to assume that Fortnite will see TRON material in the next few days. Most likely after the Valentine's Day event wraps up.