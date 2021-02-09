Fortnite Season 5 Valentine's Day leaks: Free rewards, challenges, new items, and more

Valentine's Day has come to Fortnite with the Chapter 2 Season 5 Valentine's Day leaks. There is a lot of anticipation among players for rewards, challenges, and items during the season of love.

Fortnite Season 5 Valentine's Day leaks

New challenges

Here is all the "Valentine's Challenges" pic.twitter.com/3mda3TKPpa — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer (@LunakisLeaks) February 5, 2021

It turns out the Week 11 challenges that leaked a little bit ago were, in fact, all the Valentine's Day challenges. This means that the reward will be the standard 20k EXP players. There is not much difference here other than the challenges are all themed around Valentine's Day.

Free Rewards

Free Rewards pic.twitter.com/VxGLWkMfnN — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer (@LunakisLeaks) February 8, 2021

Fortnite players can expect a new pickaxe, a new weapon wrap, and several Valentine's Day themed emotes to be available for free during the event. The pickaxes are exceptionally impressive for a free item. Here's the list:

Harvesting Tool (Rare) - Breathless Blade

Emote (Rare) - Perfect Match

Emote (Rare) - Heart Breakers

Emote (Rare) - Reel Love

Wraps (Rare) - Heart's Desire

Music Track (Rare) - Hooked On You

New Items

Upcoming "Chocolate_Candy" (interactable item) for Valentine's Quest's pic.twitter.com/fTJ9kOsDvM — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer (@LunakisLeaks) February 4, 2021

Fortnite's Chocolate Candy Box leak looks to relate to the corresponding quest where players need to collect said boxes from Pleasant Part, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row.

Rumors suggest that they may also restore health or shields similar to how mushrooms do.

New NPCs

Cuddle King and Lovely

Fortnite players can also expect to see Cuddle King and Lovely show up on the island as NPCs. These two new NPCs are directly related to the new skins available to players to obtain through the item shop during the event.

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, Fortnite players should see this event kick-off either this coming weekend or early next week.

Once they do, it will be a race to collect and complete as much as possible before the event ends. Players will need to wait another year for new heart-themed goodies.