Genshin Impact Emilie Splash art, namecard, and signature weapon appearances leaked

Genshin Impact officials have confirmed that Emilie will debut in the upcoming version 4.8 update as a playable character. She is expected to be a 5-star Dendro unit that uses Polearm weapons. After her reveal in recent drip marketing posts, many leaks about Emilie have started to surface on the internet.

Reliable sources like Dim and GuraLeak have shared artwork leaks, including her splash art, namecard, and signature weapon's appearance. This article will highlight everything related to Emilie's artwork and weapons from the latest leaks.

Note: This article is based on version 4.8 leaks which are subject to change. Readers are advised to take all the information with a grain of salt.

New Genshin Impact 4.8 Emilie leaks hint at her splash artwork, signature weapon's appearance, and more

Emilie is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact 4.8 updates. Her debut was confirmed in the recent drip marketing, and it is speculated that Emilie will debut on the first half of 4.8 banners. Thus, you can expect her rate-up banner to drop on July 17, 2024.

Her leaked splash art shows Emilie standing gracefully and wearing a beautiful side-slit dress and green beret. The swirling vines and flowers surrounding her, further emphasize her elegance and fantasy aesthetics. The splash art does a great job of capturing her abilities and her profession as a perfumer.

Genshin Impact 4.8 Emilie's namecard leaked

The image in the X post above reveals Emilie's potential namecard design. Similar to her abilities, the design on her namecard is based on lanterns and flowers, which are closely associated with her works as a perfumer. All items and designs associated with her also have Lumidouce Bell design somewhere.

In this case, it would be the object inside the lantern in the namecard. Players can obtain this namecard after increasing Emilie's friendship level to 10.

Genshin Impact 4.8 Emilie Signature weapon's appearance leaked

Emilie's signature weapon, Lumidouce Elegy, is a polearm that Mero and GuraLeaks recently leaked. The reliable sources are well-known for their accurate kit leaks in the past. They have disclosed the 5-star polearm's appearance.

It is easily one of the prettiest weapon designs in the game and entirely changes the color palette after its ascension. According to the other weapon leaks, Emilie's signature weapon is a CRIT-based polearm that provides 608 ATK and 33.1% CRIT-Rate. In addition, the passive effect provides ATK buff, damage buff, and restores a small amount of energy for the wielder.

