Genshin Impact leaks: Will Kazuha be a playable character in the future?

Genshin Impact could see Kazuha debut as a playable character, according to rumors.

Since last year, the Anemo-type character has been part of the rumor mill, as various data-mined photos continue to be circulated. That is why the Genshin Impact community keeps speculating his possible arrival in the game with future updates.

Here's everything fans know so far about Kazuha and his future as a playable character in Genshin Impact.

Kazuha for Genshin Impact 1.6 or 2.0?

Rumors suggest that Kazuha might debut in Genshin Impact 1.6 or 2.0, along with the introduction of the new Inazuma region.

Kazuha's design could be associated with Inazuma's traditional Japanese setting. And the rumored character's aesthetic, primarily his outfit, resembles a more traditional Japanese motif.

Genshin Impact leaks about Kazuha

Twitter user "pj is still baizhuless" posted some Genshin Impact notes for the alleged possible game updates coming in the future.

It includes Kazhuha's name for version 2.0 of Genshin Impact. Tohama, also long-rumored as an upcoming Pyro-type character, is also being speculated alongside Kazuha.

Guys i found another genshin impact leaks that 99% confirm true pic.twitter.com/t9165FP42X — pj is still baizhuless (@scarasimp) February 27, 2021

Another rumor is courtesy of a user named QIQI DAY on Twitter.

He posted close-up rendered images of Kazuha on February 24th. It could somehow be the closest possible design for the character's in-game appearance.

When will Kazuha arrive in Genshin Impact?

There is still no definite timetable on when will Kazuha arrive in Genshin Impact. The developer, miHoYo, is still not confirming any rumors about the Anemo-type character's possible release date, as well as other characters in the rumor mill.

It includes Tohama, the alleged Cryo-types, Ayako and Rosaria, the Hydro-type, Mimi, and the Opera singer, Yunjin.

Fans can only wait for the official announcement as of now. However, another long-rumored character, the 5-star Pyro-type banner Hu Tao, is available in Genshin Impact 1.3's limited-time event, "Papilo Charontis."