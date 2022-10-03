God of War Ragnarok PC port is allegedly already in the works, expected release date, and more

God of War fans will be in for a real treat when the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 title releases worldwide on November 9. God of War Ragnarok will serve as the finale to Kratos' Norse saga as the 'Nordic end of days' comes calling. Fans will be delighted to hear that recent rumors suggest that a PC port for the same is likely already in the works.

The PC port for God of War (2018) came out earlier this year to much fanfare. While everyone already knew it to be one of the best video games ever made, the port had additional graphic options, including DLSS technology and ultra-widescreen support. The overwhelmingly positive reviews for the title speak for themselves.

The PC port marked the first instance where a main entry in the series made its way to a non-PlayStation platform. With Sony aiming to bring more and more first-party exclusive games to PC, it is expected that Ragnarok will also be made available sometime in the future and recent rumors hint that the wheels may already be turning.

What is known about the God of War Ragnarok PC port

For the port of the 2018 title, Santa Monica Studio tied up with Jetpack Interactive. The massive success of the same and the aforementioned commitment from Sony means that a PC port for the upcoming title is likely to happen somewhere down the road.

Although there has been no official communication or announcement regarding the same, Jetpack Interactive's LinkedIn page (as noted by comicbook) will assuredly have the series' PC fans excited. The page states that the group "continues to work with Sony Santa Monica on the God Of War franchise."

As noted in the same section that the port of GOW 2018 was both critically and commercially successful, it is a no-brainer that Sony will bring Ragnarok to PC. What remains to be seen is how long it will take for them to do so. The first port took them around four years and fans will be hoping that the next one does not take as long.

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of recent times, especially after the success of its predecessor. In the 2018 title, Baldur was killed, which triggered Fimbulwinter, that would be followed by Ragnarok. The game also shows a vision of Thor arriving to face up against Kratos and Atreus at the end of Fimbulwinter.

The prophesied Ragnarok, a cataclysmic series of events in Norse mythology, is nearing, and Kratos and Atreus will seek to put a stop to it. The official description invites players on an "epic and heartfelt journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go."

Atreus will be looking to better understand the prophecy of "Loki" and the role he is set to play in Ragnarok. The duo will travel across the Nine Realms "through dangerous and stunning landscapes" while taking on creatures, monsters and Norse gods. Familiar weapons and new abilities will greet players once they step into the game.

Once God of War Ragnarok releases and draws the curtain on the acclaimed Norse era of the series, fans will be eagerly waiting for Sony to confirm when the PC port for the same will arrive. One can only hope that the wait is not too long, with 2024 being the likeliest candidate for a launch year.

