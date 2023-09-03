Hogwarts Legacy sequel rumored to be in the works

While AAA games have witnessed a massive boom in 2023, let's not forget the one that started it off at the beginning of the year - Hogwarts Legacy. Years of work, multiple delays, and a steady stream of controversies were part of the game's launch. Yet, it shattered all expectations, posting $1 billion in revenue with 15 million copies sold by May 2023. Thus, is it at all a surprise that the developers at WB Games Avalanche are contemplating a sequel?

After several delays that saw its launch date pushed back by over a year, the game was released on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Meanwhile, it was released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 5, 2023. A Nintendo Switch will reportedly arrive sometime in November 2023.

Latest Hogwarts Legacy rumor hints at a sequel

Shared on X (previously Twitter) by @MyTimeToShineH, the leak stated:

"Sources confirmed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works."

Besides a rumored indication that the developers are working on a sequel, the post does not provide any concrete information. Given that the game was only released six months ago and a Nintendo Switch port is yet to be released, it is likely that the development of a sequel, if there is one, is in its early stages.

Hogwarts Legacy was announced in September 2020 after a reported 2018 leak that provided a look at the game world and its mechanics. It was initially supposed to be released in 2021 before being moved to 2022 and then finally to 2023.

The developers also decided to adopt a staggered rollout for the older generation of consoles.

With that said, it is likely that we will not hear anything about the sequel for some time. That another title in the series might be in the works is not a far-fetched idea.

Hogwarts Legacy's financial success and mass appeal are a testament to the fact that Pottermania still holds strong despite the string of controversies involving its creator.

Readers are advised to take the news with a grain of salt for now and await an official confirmation from those at WB Games Avalanche. Until then, they can only speculate what a sequel might look like or include.