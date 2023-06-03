Hogwarts Legacy (June 2) patch official notes: Gameplay tweaks, stability improvements, and more

After almost an unending development period and a slew of delays, Hogwarts Legacy finally made its way to players earlier this year. February saw PC and current-gen consoles users dive into the game, while it was made available on the earlier-gen in May. WB Games Avalanche has consistently pushed out patches to ensure that witches, wizards, and all have a gala time in-game.

The latest June 2 Hogwarts Legacy update provides a plethora of gameplay changes to various missions, doors, cinematics, NPCs, and more. Several UI issues have now been resolved. It also addressed quite a few performance troubles.

Without further ado, read on to find out the official June 2 patch notes for Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy (June 2) patch official notes

The Hogwarts Legacy June 2 patch is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The official notes are as follows:

General

Gameplay

Missions

Resolved the player can permanently lock themselves out of the conversation with Natsai after using a manual saving during a mission HL-12659

Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission after reloading a manual

Resolved Percival Rackham's Trial not being able to be completed causing a progression blocker HL-12745

Optimization triggering multiple auto-save requests

Doors

Resolved visual issues of door of the vault looking open from a far distance

Resolved the avatar falling from the balcony when using prompt to open the door away from it

Cinematics

Resolved issue with the avatar and companion NPC's in cinematics having their wands swapped for a generic one HL-11594

Resolved Fig flickering away at the end of the first cinematic

Resolved characters using generic NPC wands instead of their unique wands HL-11594

NPC

Resolved student NPCs standing in air in the courtyard after completing the tour with Everett Clopton

Avatar

Resolved the avatar's robe moving unnaturally while drinking the potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save on another character's slot

VFX

Resolved Professor Hecat's apparate VFX is missing during a scripted event

Achievements/Trophies

Resolved "Allow "Known" Collection items to count correctly towards proper achievements

Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing complete after latest patch HL-12917

UI

Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names

Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the quest is completed

Resolved untracking missions in-game do not update their icons and/or disappear

Resolved opening the map has a chance in softlocking the game in Hogwarts Legacy

Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by default HL-4880

Resolved the user getting stuck on the 'Field Guide' screen if they spam the [MENU] button while transitioning to the 'Map' screen

Save Game

Resolved save issue with Deathly Hallows in Hogwarts Legacy

Resolved restarting a manual save places Sir Nicholas at the mission's starting point.

Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again

Performance

Resolved world unloading when the avatar stands at the top of the staircase near the Beast Hut

Resolved the PS4 memory allocator being more robust and thread crashes after soaking

Resolved memory optimization in Hogwarts Legacy

Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts

Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save game

Resolved avatar falling out of world due to missing rocks at Coastal Cavern

Resolved crash with light probes in Hogwarts Legacy

Resolved crash when opening ornate chests in the game

Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading

Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions

Resolved crash related to foliage

Resolved crash fast traveling from Central Hall to Forbidden Forest floo flame

Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using Floo Flames

Miscellaneous

Update to game credits

Resolved extra collision issue on spiral staircase pillar leading to the map chamber

Resolved visible banding with weather decals

Resolved several metal assets looking completely black in the last room of the Percival Dungeon

