Hogwarts Legacy (June 2) patch official notes: Gameplay tweaks, stability improvements, and more

After almost an unending development period and a slew of delays, Hogwarts Legacy finally made its way to players earlier this year. February saw PC and current-gen consoles users dive into the game, while it was made available on the earlier-gen in May. WB Games Avalanche has consistently pushed out patches to ensure that witches, wizards, and all have a gala time in-game.
The latest June 2 Hogwarts Legacy update provides a plethora of gameplay changes to various missions, doors, cinematics, NPCs, and more. Several UI issues have now been resolved. It also addressed quite a few performance troubles.
Without further ado, read on to find out the official June 2 patch notes for Hogwarts Legacy.
Hogwarts Legacy (June 2) patch official notes
The Hogwarts Legacy June 2 patch is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The official notes are as follows:
General
- Gameplay
- Missions
- Resolved the player can permanently lock themselves out of the conversation with Natsai after using a manual saving during a mission HL-12659
- Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission after reloading a manual
- Resolved Percival Rackham's Trial not being able to be completed causing a progression blocker HL-12745
- Optimization triggering multiple auto-save requests
- Doors
- Resolved visual issues of door of the vault looking open from a far distance
- Resolved the avatar falling from the balcony when using prompt to open the door away from it
- Cinematics
- Resolved issue with the avatar and companion NPC's in cinematics having their wands swapped for a generic one HL-11594
- Resolved Fig flickering away at the end of the first cinematic
- Resolved characters using generic NPC wands instead of their unique wands HL-11594
- NPC
- Resolved student NPCs standing in air in the courtyard after completing the tour with Everett Clopton
- Avatar
- Resolved the avatar's robe moving unnaturally while drinking the potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save on another character's slot
- VFX
- Resolved Professor Hecat's apparate VFX is missing during a scripted event
- Achievements/Trophies
- Resolved "Allow "Known" Collection items to count correctly towards proper achievements
- Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing complete after latest patch HL-12917
- UI
- Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names
- Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the quest is completed
- Resolved untracking missions in-game do not update their icons and/or disappear
- Resolved opening the map has a chance in softlocking the game in Hogwarts Legacy
- Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by default HL-4880
- Resolved the user getting stuck on the 'Field Guide' screen if they spam the [MENU] button while transitioning to the 'Map' screen
- Save Game
- Resolved save issue with Deathly Hallows in Hogwarts Legacy
- Resolved restarting a manual save places Sir Nicholas at the mission's starting point.
- Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again
- Performance
- Resolved world unloading when the avatar stands at the top of the staircase near the Beast Hut
- Resolved the PS4 memory allocator being more robust and thread crashes after soaking
- Resolved memory optimization in Hogwarts Legacy
- Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts
- Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save game
- Resolved avatar falling out of world due to missing rocks at Coastal Cavern
- Resolved crash with light probes in Hogwarts Legacy
- Resolved crash when opening ornate chests in the game
- Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading
- Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions
- Resolved crash related to foliage
- Resolved crash fast traveling from Central Hall to Forbidden Forest floo flame
- Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using Floo Flames
- Miscellaneous
- Update to game credits
- Resolved extra collision issue on spiral staircase pillar leading to the map chamber
- Resolved visible banding with weather decals
- Resolved several metal assets looking completely black in the last room of the Percival Dungeon
