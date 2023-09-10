Honkai Star Rail 1.4 leak hints at Jingliu buff

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is the upcoming version update to 1.3, scheduled to be released sometime around October 11, 2023. This highly anticipated patch is set to bring new events and two 5-star characters - Jingliu and Topaz. Players may remember Jingliu from previous events as the mentor of Jing Yuan and a difficult adversary for the Luofu.

Recently, a leak surfaced online, suggesting buffs to Jingliu's playable kit in the upcoming patch 1.4. Readers can find a summary of the buffs in the rest of the article below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 leak details changes to Jingliu kit

Expand Tweet

As detailed in a post from Twitter/X user hsr_stuff2 (Inimahsr2), Jingliu has seen a rather considerable change to her original stats in the newest Honkai Star Rail 1.4 beta. The information comes courtesy of ion and is summarized below:

Base HP buffed to 1436 from 1398.

Base DEF buffed to 485 from 388.

SPD bumped down to 96 from 100.

Spectral Transmigration state buffs Crit rate by 50% and Forwards Action by 100%.

HP Drain lowered to 4% from 6%.

Enhanced State has been buffed from (250 + 120) to (250 + 125).

Trace Bonus now offers 37% Crit Damage at cap.

Cryo Bonus has been replaced by 9 SPD.

Having Jingliu’s first Eidolon unlocked will now offer an additional 24% Crit Damage and an 80% DMG bonus.

Jingliu's second Eidolon offers an additional 80% DMG bonus for a single turn when using her Ultimate (Q).

Jingliu's fourth Eidolon increases her ATK bonus to 90% during HP loss.

ATK gain is now capped at 30% instead of 40%.

Keep in mind that the information above is from unofficial sources and does not reflect the final version. As such, take this information with a grain of salt.

Players should most certainly expect nerfs to Jingliu’s kit before Honkai Star Rail 1.4 releases in order to better balance out the character.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.