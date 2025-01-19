Honkai Star Rail 3.1 free 4-star selector and characters leaked

Numerous leaks surrounding the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.1 have been surfacing online. Among all, one post on Reddit that comes courtesy of a reliable source, HomDGCat, suggests that players will likely get a free 4-star character in version 3.1. While characters of this rarity are not as powerful as most 5-star units, unlocking some of their Eidolons can allow them to dominate the battlefield.

That said, this article lists the 4-star characters expected to be featured in the free character selector in Honkai Star Rail 3.1.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.1 rumor suggests a free 4-star character selector will likely become available during the update

A Honkai Star Rail 3.1 rumor on Reddit from one of the prominent and reliable leakers, HomDGCat, showcases that players will get a free 4-star character selector in the upcoming patch. Similar to past occurrences, this free character could be a part of a limited-time event.

During the previous update (version 2.7), players received a free unit through a character selector. Trailblazers could unlock it by completing several challenges of the patch’s major event, Cosmic Home Decor Guide. Therefore, there is a high chance this rumored 4-star character selector will be a part of an event. While the developers of this title are quite generous, they likely won’t give away a character for free without any special occasion.

The 4-star characters that players can choose from are as follows:

Asta

Serval

Pela

Qingque

When choosing any one of these abovementioned characters, players will receive their Eidolon if they already have the unit added to their collection. Moreover, If players have all six Eidolons of all of these characters, they receive 20x Undying Starlight, which is the equivalent of one Special Pass.

