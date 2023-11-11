Honkai Star Rail Elio leaks show character model and more

Less than four days are left for the release of Honkai Star Rail version 1.5. The community is eager to witness the forthcoming five-star characters in the game. While HoYoverse is quite secretive about its upcoming content, some leaks have surfaced on the internet. Elio is the leader of the infamous mysterious organization named Stellaron Hunters. He is also known as Destiny’s Slave, who can foresee future possibilities and guide his hunters to their missions with scripts.

In a recent X (Formerly Twitter) post, a leak showcasing Elio's character model has surfaced. This article discusses these leaks in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take any speculations with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leaks show Elio’s character model

In a recent post on X by @WorldRa1l, the community got to see the character model of the Stellaron Hunters’ leader, Elio. This is the first time Trailblazers laid their eyes on him. While this is an NPC model, it is safe to assume that players will get to meet him very soon in the future Star Rail updates.

Trailblazers can also expect him to arrive as a playable character in the near future, judging by his popularity in the Star Rail community.

The Honkai Star Rail version 1.5, The Crepuscule Zone, will become globally available on November 15, 2023. The update will bring two new five-star characters, Argenti and Huohuo, and a four-star unit, Hanya.

Huohuo’s limited-time banner will be available during the first half of the version while Argenti will go live during the second. The latter will be accompanied by the first rerun of the genius hacker, Silver Wolf.

