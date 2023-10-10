Honkai Star Rail leak hints at signature 5-star Light Cone for Argenti

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 is set as a version update to the upcoming version 1.4. It is projected to release sometime in mid-November 2023, bringing with it a ton of new content. Of particular focus are the two characters, Argenti and HuoHuo.

Argenti, in particular, has gained immense popularity after his official art was datamined, further brought into focus by recent leaks.

A fresh rumor has hinted at the signature 5-star Light Cone for the character - the details of which will be listed below.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change upon official confirmation.

Honkai Star Rail to reportedly feature a 5-star Light Cone, "An Instance Before A Gaze," for Argenti

This particular leak comes courtesy of Twitter/X user hsr_suff2 (Inimahsr2) and details both the artwork and effects of the Light Cone.

The artwork focuses on the upcoming 5-star character, Argenti, and the Light Cone possesses the following attributes:

Can be equipped on characters following The Path of The Erudition.

Of 5-star rarity.

Skill name: A Knight’s Pilgrimage.

The Skill increases the wearer’s Critical Damage by 36%.

Additionally, it also increases the wearer’s damage output by 0.36% per Energy point accumulated - up to a maximum of 180 Energy.

The image and Skill description are credited to the user/group HHW.

The Light Cone seems to be a perfect match for Argenti if his leaked kit is to be believed.

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based RPG from the developers of Honkai Impact 3rd, HoYoverse. Players take control of a group of 4 party members as they engage in strategic combat against a variety of foes spread across the universe. The game is available for PC, Android, and iOS devices as of this writing.

A PlayStation 5 port is set to release simultaneously with version 1.4, allowing cross-save and cross-play functionality.

