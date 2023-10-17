Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from the developers of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. Players are treated to a live-service-styled model of content updates, with each major version upgrade bringing new regions, events, and characters.

This, quite naturally, results in the emergence of leaks that have proven to be quite useful to players planning their pulls in advance.

A recent leak has suggested minor changes to the upcoming character, Huohuo’s kit, in the latest beta build of the game. A summary of these changes can be found in the rest of the article below.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change upon official reveal.

All changes to Huohuo’s kit in the latest closed Honkai Star Rail beta leak

This particular leak comes courtesy of individuals MadCroiX and vississ. As detailed in the Reddit embed above, the Skill - “Tail: Spiritual Domination” has now been readjusted.

At the maximum level (Level 10), the Skill now regenerates Energy for all party members except Huohuo herself by 20% of their own maximum Energy. Additionally, this Skill also increases the ATK stat of these party members by 24% for two whole turns.

The readjusted Skill can be considered a soft “nerf” of sorts, as Huohuo is not affected by this Skill anymore. Regardless, the change is minor and does not affect her endgame viability by any margin.

A major set of nerfs have, however, been directed to the upcoming character, Hanya. On the other hand, Argenti has not received any changes to his kit.

Honkai Star Rail Huohuo Skill, Talent, Ultimate, and more

As per recent leaks, Huohuo’s attributes have been datamined to be as follows:

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Path : Path of The Abundance

: Path of The Abundance Basic ATK : Deals Wind DMG to a single target

: Deals Wind DMG to a single target Skill : Regenerates HP to a lone ally, scaling off Huohuo’s own ATK

: Regenerates HP to a lone ally, scaling off Huohuo’s own ATK Talent : Restores HP and Energy to the party each turn

: Restores HP and Energy to the party each turn Ultimate: Restores Energy to all members except Huohuo and boosts their ATK for 2 turns

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.