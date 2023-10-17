Honkai Star Rail 1.5 beta leaks hint at Hanya nerf and skill changes 

Honkai Star Rail's 1.5 update is becoming one of the most hyped patches in recent times. With the current one being a filler, v1.5 is expected to bring three new characters alongside a rerun and a few hours' worth of main story missions. Regardless, the community is more excited about the characters since multiple leaks, data mines, and the beta are revealing the numbers of their abilities.

The latest information might not be as exciting for some players, especially those looking forward to Hanya's playable version. With the release of the 1.5 beta, Hanya's skill got a few tweaks and a reduction in numbers.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information found in the Honkai Star Rail beta for 1.5. Numbers, skills, and stats mentioned here are subject to change and might differ from the final release.

Details about Honkai Star Rail beta numbers hinting at Hanya nerf for version 1.5

Hanya is supposed to be a Physical Harmony character in Honkai Star Rail, with the rarity being 4-star. The community has access to almost everything related to the upcoming playable unit, including her original splash art, previous abilities, constellations, and lore pieces.

Interested readers can check out Hanya's details here.

The changes, as mentioned above, come in the form of a number reduction in Hanya's SPD, ATK boosts, allies' ATK, and energy regeneration. The full details can be found in the post given below.

However, here are the changes that are expected to hit Hanya alongside the final release of 1.5:

Hanya's ultimate will now increase the SPD of an ally by 20% of Hanya's total SPD. This has been reduced from 24%. Ally's ATK bonus from this skill has also been reduced from 70% to 60%.

Hanya's passive talent allowed any ally's damage to increase against an enemy with the "Burden" debuff. That bonus has been reduced to 30% from 40%.

Traces: Burden debuff will recover a character's SP by two instead of five.

The SP recovery effect mentioned above will be activated for only one turn instead of two.

Hanya's skill has also received a different description, although it doesn't look like the ability will be changed or nerfed at any point.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is scheduled for release on November 15, 2023.