Honkai Star Rail Hanya leak: Character model, gameplay, eidolon pics, and animations

Honkai Star Rail's 1.5 leaks have revealed almost everything regarding the new characters and their gameplay. Players looking to spend on new 5-stars should be excited about the new limited units and reruns, with one new 4-star character scheduled as well. Hanya is the main topic of this article, as this Xianzhou-based character already made her appearance in the BP Hunt Light Cone.

Hanya will be a Physical Harmony character, where most of her abilities can grant SPD to allies alongside Skill Points. The following article lists the character model and animation leaks of Hanya for 1.5, as well as a summary of her skills.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change. Readers should take the information with a grain of salt.

All Hanya leaks in Honkai Star Rail, including in-game animation, Eidolon pictures, kit, and more

Hanya has been teased as one of the judges in the Ten-Lords Commission, based in the Xianzhou Loufu region. You will find her artwork in the current game via the "Return to Darkness" Light Cone in the Battle Pass. It appears that Hanya is holding Xueyi's incapacitated state.

Honkai Star Rail's official account had the following description for Hanya on her drip marketing:

"She specializes in reading the karma and sins of criminals and records their crimes and punishments with the Oracle Brush."

"As she spends her days using dreams to predict karmic offenses and has to endure the torrential flood of information regarding the mara-strucks' actions, she has long become dull to all things in the world. Only when she operates with her sister and fellow judge, Xueyi, will Hanya momentarily reveal her true nature."

Her relationship with Xueyi goes a little deeper than just being a fellow judge, as both of their in-game phone cases seem to match as well, as shown in the post below.

Hanya's character 'theme' seems to be a form of calligraphy, as shown via her official drip marketing and gameplay leaks.

As per a post by X user hsr_stuff2, Hanya's weapon of choice is a special brush, which she uses to buff her allies on the battlefield.

As seen in the leak by X user Star Rail Universe, Hanya's Eidolon showcases her attire and different reactions. Readers will notice an additional Honkai Star Rail character in Hanya's sixth Eidolons, where many are speculating them to be her sister Xueyi's hands.

Lastly, a post by Reddit user APerson567i on the subreddit HonkaiStarRail_leaks provides an accurate description of Hanya's abilities, from active skills to passive talents.

Hanya is expected to be released in the second half of Honkai Star Rail v1.5, scheduled for December 6, 2023. However, if the runtime for the version is the usual 42 days, then the release date will be December 13, 2023.