Is FIFA 23 crashing? Users report multiple incidents after Title Update 12

Title Update 12 recently went live in FIFA 23, providing gamers with multiple fixes to certain in-game issues. However, the patch has apparently caused quite a commotion in the community, with numerous users reporting crashes after updating the game. Title Updates and Live Tuning are usually accompanied by server downtime and maintenance breaks, with EA Sports attempting to provide the most efficient and conducive online gaming experience for their player base.

That said, Title Update 12 had no such maintenance scheduled, with gamers now reporting several issues while trying to log into online modes in the game.

FIFA 23 keeps crashing after the latest Title Update

EA Sports recently revealed the official Patch Notes for Title Update 12 in FIFA 23, featuring solutions and fixes for various in-game issues and stability concerns. The patch went live earlier today, but rumors and complaints on social media suggest that the Update is accompanied by its own issues, with gamers experiencing frequent crashes when attempting to connect to EA servers.

SAV/Beaky @beakyblinder1 @EASPORTSFIFA Is anyone having the same issue when trying to load fifa #FIFA23 Is anyone having the same issue when trying to load fifa #FIFA23 @EASPORTSFIFA https://t.co/FMY1zoddMF

Why is FIFA 23 crashing after the latest Title Update?

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect



Full TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker.



trello.com/c/RA50Clzj twitter.com/EAFIFADirect/s… FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect



Full TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker.



trello.com/c/RA50Clzj Title Update #12 will soon be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of FIFA 23.Full TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker. Title Update #12 will soon be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of FIFA 23.Full TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker.trello.com/c/RA50Clzj Title Update #12 is now available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of FIFA 23.Full TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker. Title Update #12 is now available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of FIFA 23.Full TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker.trello.com/c/RA50Clzj twitter.com/EAFIFADirect/s…

EA Sports are yet to address the issue via their FIFA Direct Communication channel on Twitter, leaving the community guessing as to why the error is occurring. However, it is safe to assume that the issue is linked to the latest Title Update 12, as only those who have installed the latest files are facing problems.

Moreover, old-gen versions of FIFA 23 have not reported any such issues on social media, with fans on PS4 and Xbox One not experiencing any crashes. Since the latest Title Update is currently only available for next-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, these platforms are experiencing issues related to game crashes.

How to fix the issue?

NameOfTheGame @seltaugaming @EAFIFADirect @EAHelp



FIFA 23 is crashing on PS5 after the latest update! Tried restarts but still the same FIFA 23 is crashing on PS5 after the latest update! Tried restarts but still the same @EAFIFADirect @EAHelp FIFA 23 is crashing on PS5 after the latest update! Tried restarts but still the same https://t.co/RhWIku61ks

Once the game crashes, gamers are greeted with a screen that allows them to report the error. This is perhaps the only recourse available as of now. EA Sports are yet to address this issue, which is a concern for Ultimate Team fans who are eager to resume their daily grind during Team of the Season.

With Division Rivals rewards arriving tomorrow, fans hope this issue is solved soon. For updates on the situation, as it develops, fans should follow FIFA Direct Communication on Twitter.

Poll : 0 votes