Is PlayStation’s next big exclusive a Star Wars game by Quantic Dream?

Tom Henderson recently teased a possible Star Wars game developed by Quantic Dream, which could be another PlayStation exclusive.

PlayStation has built its brand upon amazing exclusive games, be it from a first-party studio or a third-party developer. Some of the exclusive games have been ported over to PC platforms in recent years, but the lion share remains exclusive to Sony’s consoles.

The recent PlayStation showcase announced that some massive games were coming to the PlayStation. From God of War Ragnarök to Spider-Man 2 to Wolverine, the PlayStation platform certainly has strong upcoming first-party games. For third-party players, the Knights of the Old Republic Remake is a massive get, but it may not be the only Star Wars game headed exclusively to the PlayStation platform.

Based on Tom Henderson’s recent tweet, it seems like Quantic Dream’s next game is a Star Wars title, which could be the next big PlayStation exclusive title.

A Star Wars game by Quantic Dream could be the next big PlayStation Exclusive

One of the most common third-party developer partnerships of PlayStation is that with the French Studio Quantic Dream, led by David Cage. Even though some of Quantic Dream’s games have recently been ported over to the PC platform, that publishing partnership with PlayStation still sustains. From Heavy Rain to Beyond Two Souls to Detroit: Become Human, Quantic Dream has developed some of the best story-driven QTE games for PlayStation.

One of the most well-known insiders, Tom Henderson, recently tweeted out an image with two lightsabers and a still from Detroit: Become Human.

Quantic Dream last released Detroit: Become Human in 2018, and many fans expected a new game announcement by the studio at the PlayStation Showcase. However, Lucasfilm Games has recently become more active with the Star Wars license in the gaming space.

While EA used to make Star Wars titles exclusively, recently, studios such as Ubisoft Massive and Zynga Natural Motion have gained the license to develop Star Wars Games.

Aiden @aidendelaney95 @_Tom_Henderson_ Seriously though: Quantic Dream doing a Star Wars game would be MAD. Obviously there's no way to know if that's what the tweet implies, but still. @_Tom_Henderson_ Seriously though: Quantic Dream doing a Star Wars game would be MAD. Obviously there's no way to know if that's what the tweet implies, but still.

Hobrick @Hobrick1 @_Tom_Henderson_ I would 100% play a Quantic Dream Star Wars game. @_Tom_Henderson_ I would 100% play a Quantic Dream Star Wars game.

Also Read

PlayStation has also somewhat gained access to the Star Wars title through the exclusive console release for the upcoming Knights of the Old Republic Remake, being developed by Aspyer Media. PlayStation has also shown interest in developing games based on established IP, in the case of the Spider-Man trilogy (Spider-Man, Spider-Man Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2) as well as Wolverine.

If Quantic Dream develops a Star Wars game for the PlayStation, it would undoubtedly be a massive exclusive title.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar