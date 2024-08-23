Leak hints at Brawl Stars x Spongebob Squarepants collaboration featuring new skin, new hero, and more

A Brawl Stars x Spongebob Squarepants collaboration event has hyped up the community since the trailer launch of the Paint Brawl season. The final moments of the video showed the anchor of a ship and a jellyfish swimming around; the resemblance of this scene with Bikini Bottom is uncanny.

Therefore, when the X post from the official Brawl Stars X page went live with an El Primo mask and a sponge lying on the beach, the community lit up with joy.

Some reliable leakers and dataminers are talking about some new content arriving in the game with this update. Here's everything we could derive so far regarding the Brawl Stars x Spongebob Squarepants collaboration from the official post and the leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Supercell confirmed Brawl Stars x Spongebob Squarepants collaboration

The Brawl Stars x Spongebob Squarepants collaboration will arrive soon. The recent post from the Brawl Stars official X page is a teaser announcement from the developer.

The developer has also posted a YouTube link in the caption of this post, which is a trailer for Brawl Talk scheduled for tomorrow (August 24, 2024). The trailer's background also resembles the scenery of Bikini Bottom, which supports the claim of the Brawl Stars x Spongebob Squarepants collaboration.

What is coming in this upcoming update?

While most of the community members were busy hyping up the collaboration event, one player named CANAL77 - Brawl Stars (X/@CanalBrawl), tried to find the new skin arriving in the game with this collaboration event.

They shared a screenshot of the silhouette of what seems like the event-exclusive skin and a Rico image side-by-side, claiming that the skin expected to arrive with the Brawl Stars x Spongebob Squarepants collaboration event is a Rico skin.

Apart from that, popular Supercell content creator CLB - Brawl Stars (X/@clb_stars) posted some predictions that might arrive in the Brawl Talk of August 24, 2024.

According to this post, the CLB - Brawl Stars account predicted new Hyperchrages, Dragon Belle Skin, Lunar Skin, John Cena collaboration, new Brawler, Club Event and Collab, Brawler from the Hub, and a new game mode.

The post claims that Hypercharges, Dragon Belle skin, Lunar skin, Club Event and Collab, a new Brawler, and the new game mode have been confirmed. Since the developer announced they will share more information regarding the canceled Mega Pig event on August 24, 2024, Brawl Talk, the community also expects some clarity regarding that. However, these are all based on leaks and players should wait until the arrival of the Brawl Talk to find the answers.

