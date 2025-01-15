Leaks suggest that EA FC 25 TOTY players could have three PlayStyle+ traits

Team of the Year will arrive soon in Ultimate Team, and a recent leak by X/FUT Sheriff suggests that these EA FC 25 TOTY players could possess three PlayStyle+ traits. FUT Sheriff is one of the most popular and reliable leak-based accounts on social media, so it is reasonable to believe that these Team of the Year items will become the first versions in the game to have three such traits.

PlayStyles are important in the current meta of the game. They are traits that determine how a player performs on the virtual pitch, allowing them to play even better than their stats suggest. A PlayStyle boosts one specific aspect of the athlete's skills, while a PlayStyle+ improves it even further.

With EA FC 25 TOTY players being rumored to possess three PlayStyles+, they will undoubtedly be the best items in the game.

Trending

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 TOTY players could possess three PlayStyle+ traits

PlayStyles were first introduced in FC 24, and top-tier players only had one Playstyle+ until Team of the Year. Team of the Year players last year were the first versions to possess two such traits, but this has changed in the latest title. The Winter Wildcards promo already introduced such cards, and now EA Sports could take it even further by providing EA FC 25 TOTY players with three PlayStyles+.

Expand Tweet

Most of the Team of the Year roster was recently leaked on social media, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Virgil van Dijk and Kylian Mbappe being included. These players are already overpowered on the virtual pitch despite having only one PlayStyle+, so their potential TOTY versions will definitely be the best in their respective positions.

Here are some of the best PlayStyles+ in the game for attackers, midfielders and defenders:

Attackers

Quickstep

Rapid

Finesse Shot

Trickster

Technical

Midfielders

Incisive Pass

Tiki taka

Long Ball pass

Intercept

Press Proven

Defenders

Anticipate

Bruiser

Aerial

If the EA FC 25 TOTY players possess a combination of PlayStyles+ that are relevant to their positions and roles under the FC IQ system, they will be a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch. They will already possess incredible stats, and these traits will elevate their performances even further.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback