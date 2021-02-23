Machine Pistol in Fortnite: The rarest weapon could make a return soon

The Fortnite Machine Pistol made a return for at least an hour or so during the Unvaulted LTM, as Ali “SypherPK” Hassan highlighted in a video yesterday.

The Machine Pistol holds the distinction of being the first weapon ever vaulted in Fortnite. It was used as the template for the original submachine gun, but that didn't stop fans from clamoring for the return of the original machine pistol.

Fortnite machine pistol released in Unvaulted LTM

Fortnite's Unvaulted LTM consists almost entirely of vaulted weapons that are not currently available in standard Fortnite matches.

What was interesting about yesterday's Unvaulted was the inclusion of a weapon that was not expected. The Machine Pistol is one of the original weapons from Season 0.

The machine pistol that was first accidentally released in season x is finally available to play in the Unvaulted LTM!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/gFckTVKSzm — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) February 22, 2021

The Machine Pistol in the Unvaulted LTM has a damage rating of 17 and a 14 fire rate. It also sports a magazine size of 32, and a reload time of 2.2 seconds. Overall, it can do 238 damage per second.

It is unclear whether the inclusion of the gun was intentional or accidental on Epic's part. It is certainly raising questions on whether it will make its way back into standard play.

The stats for the Machine Pistol SypherPK found are a bit better than the original. Epic has tweaked it up to balance it for modern play. Its inclusion in the LTM could be intentional.

The Machine Pistol was removed from the LTM before the event ended.

The Machine Pistol & Witch Broom have been removed from The Unvaulted LTM#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/zLoPKvo8hX — Twea - Fortnite Dataminer (@TweaBR) February 23, 2021

It certainly seems like the inclusion of the Fortnite Machine Pistol back into the game is imminent since it was available for use during the LTM.

All that is left is an official announcement from Epic. This is something fans have been waiting for since Season 2 of Chapter 1.

