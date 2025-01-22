New 3D Mario and Zelda remake hinted at in Nintendo eShop gift card listing on Newegg

New 3D Mario and The Legend of Zelda remakes might be launch titles as spotted on a listing found on Newegg. The page details a generic "Nintendo eShop" gift card; however it is most likely for use on the Nintendo Switch and its upcoming successor based on the games mentioned. Labelled "2025 games," half of them consist of hugely anticipated launches for the hybrid console this year.

These include the likes of the Xenoblade X port and Metroid Prime 4, although some surprising names, such as a new 3D Mario entry and what looks to be a remake or remaster of The Legend of Zelda franchise, are also mentioned. Here are the full details.

New games, including 3D Mario and Zelda remake, could come to Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo eShop gift card page on Newegg (Image via Newegg)

As seen in the above image, the gift card can be purchased for $10, $20, $35 and $50. The 2025 games tab mentions the following titles, all of which — minus the unannounced titles — are confirmed high-profile launches for the existing Nintendo Switch hardware later this year.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

New Mario Kart

New 3D Mario

The Legend of Zelda Remake/Remaster

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Defininitve Edition

Pokemon Legends: Z-A

The new Mario Kart is all but confirmed at this point, as it was shown (though not officially elaborated upon) in the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer. The other two, namely the new 3D Mario and The Legend of Zelda remakes/remasters, are a surprise.

Since the original Nintendo Switch launched with a 3D Mario game — aka Super Mario Odyssey — during its 2017 launch, a new one is also expected to debut alongside the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Given the universal acclaim garnered by Odyssey, it remains to be seen what innovation this new Mario entry brings if it is legitimate.

The Zelda game raises curiousity as there have been no rumors of a remake in the industry. There, however, have been whispers of remasters of the Nintendo GameCube entries — The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD — for the Nintendo Switch over the past few years.

These were already enhanced and released for the Nintendo Wii U home console back in 2013 and 2016, respectively. Thus, fans are also awaiting versions for Nintendo's portable console.

A Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is planned for April 2025, so we might hear something about the new Mario game while The Legend of Zelda titles could be featured at the rumored February 2025 Nintendo Switch Direct.

