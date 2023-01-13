Riot Forge reportedly working on The Mageseeker, an upcoming action-adventure for PC

Riot Forge, a division of Riot Games, is developing a single-player action-adventure title called The Mageseeker. This information came to light on Twitter after being leaked by the South Korean Game Ratings committee.

A release date for The Mageseeker hasn't been revealed yet, and Riot Forge is yet to confirm its existence. However, given that the South Korean Game Ratings Committee has disclosed the information, it can be assumed that the title will go live sometime in 2023.

The Mageseekers are a powerful Demacian task force in League of Legends

Information from Twitter said the game follows the story of Sylas as he embarks on a journey to save Demacia.

For the uninitiated, Sylas, in League of Legends, is an individual who has the power to identify the magic within another. His power earned him a spot in the ranks of the notorious Mageseekers, who sought to root out all the mages living in Demacia. However, the relationship was tense as this clan imprisoned Sylas for 15 years for accidentally killing a young girl and two Mageseekers.

As per the lore, a lot has happened, as Sylas was also accused of killing Jarvan III. Given the mass scrutiny, his hatred towards the kingdom of Demacia grew considerably. There's a chance that The Mageseeker will pick up the story from here, but how Sylas transitions from someone who hates the kingdom into saving it is currently unknown.

Also, this won't be Riot Forge's first rodeo. Before this, the company developed and launched a successful game called The Ruined King, extending the League of Legends story. Released in 2021, the game saw a lot of attention, primarily because of the storyline. Given that most League of Legends characters have elaborate lore, The Mageseeker could also boast an exceptional storyline.

Most of this is speculation since there's no official word from Riot Forge. However, given that a copy has been submitted to the Korean Ratings Committee, it's only a matter of time before the company shares details about the same. As with The Ruined King, The Mageseeker will likely be a single-player game.

The tweet garnered decent social media traction, creating considerable buzz within the community. Given that LoL is Riot's big-ticket item, it will be interesting to see how the franchise fandom receives the Mageseeker.

Riot Games has been quite successful in the PvP sector. The numbers posted by Valorant and League of Legends are testaments to the same. With a new game reportedly in the works, the company might be looking to replicate a similar success story with single-player titles.

