Rockstar’s throwback logo once again sparks discussion of Bully II

Rockstar Games has recently updated its website with a logo from E3 2005, which was created to promote Bully. This, along with some recent insider information, has sparked discussions of Bully II.

Rockstar Games, arguably one of the most famous video game developers and publishers, is most famous for its Grand Theft Auto titles. Grand Theft Auto V’s online component, commonly referred to as GTA Online, has long surpassed the reputation of the mainline title and is one of the most played games over the last two console generations.

Aside from Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar has quite a few notable titles, from Red Dead Redemption to L.A. Noire to Bully.

Is Bully II finally happening?

Bully follows Jimmy Hopkins, a high school kid, through Bullworth Academy in a fictitious town of New England, United States. He comes across different students and teachers throughout the game and soon forms various relationships with them while partaking in classes and different activities. The game was praised for its gameplay innovation and a high story delivered with the typical Rockstar humor.

Since the title’s release in 2006, fans have been clamoring for a Bully II. Over the years, there have been many rumors stating the title is in development. None has been concrete.

Quite recently, industry insider Tom Henderson tweeted out that Bully II was expected to be revealed at The Games Awards. However, that did not happen. He also added that some people allegedly saw a playable version of the title.

Information is a bit blurry at the moment, and I have to be quite vague here, but if I hear more I will report on it. Bully 2 was expected as a potential surprise reveal at #TheGameAwards last week after some people have been shown some material alluding to a reveal soon.Information is a bit blurry at the moment, and I have to be quite vague here, but if I hear more I will report on it. Bully 2 was expected as a potential surprise reveal at #TheGameAwards last week after some people have been shown some material alluding to a reveal soon.Information is a bit blurry at the moment, and I have to be quite vague here, but if I hear more I will report on it. https://t.co/OF53pU5Y8C

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Some people saw a "Playable version" just a couple of weeks prior to TGA (not the canned version).



Like I said - Information is blurry atm. But I thought it was worth reporting on as there's something definitely "going on" to do with the series. Some people saw a "Playable version" just a couple of weeks prior to TGA (not the canned version).Like I said - Information is blurry atm. But I thought it was worth reporting on as there's something definitely "going on" to do with the series.

Quite recently, Reddit user u/RemarkableDesigner84 noticed that Rockstar had changed their logo, or to be specific, added an outer design, which Reddit user u/nwordscissorhands1 soon identified to be the logo from 2005 E3, which Rockstar Games used to announce and promote Bully.

Many fans also think Rockstar could release a Bully Definitive Edition, in the vain of the recent Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, for the modern generation systems. However, at this moment, neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company Take-Two Interactive has confirmed anything.

All the information surrounding Bully 2 should be considered rumors and taken with a grain of salt. With that being said, the rumors are getting stronger than it has ever been.

