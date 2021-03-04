Gym Leaders are the best of the best outside of trainers that make up the Pokemon League of each region.

Gyms are a tough challenge, and even Ash Ketchum has had plenty of issues with Gym Leaders. However, not every Gym caused Ash trouble. In fact, there are a handful that fans would consider pushovers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 pushover Gyms from the Pokemon anime

#5 - Ecruteak Gym

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Morty and the Ecruteak Gym were a nightmare for trainers. The Ghost-type specialty saw plenty of Pokemon trainers defeated in exhausting battles.

Morty did give Ash a run for his money, but it was far less of a one-sided battle than it should have been. Ash's Noctowl learned some new tricks that helped single-handedly defeat Morty and his team.

#4 - Pastoria Gym

Image via The Pokemon Company

Crasher Wake of the Pastoria Gym is a large, intimidating Gym Leader. His Water-type Pokemon - Gyarados, Quagsire, and Floatzel - are powerful.

Gyarados was pretty easily defeated by Pikachu before Ash's Buizel defeated Quagsire. Floatzel arrived and gave Ash a run for his money, but Buizel returned to defeat it too. It was quite odd seeing Ash's Pokemon, especially Pikachu, defeat this team on the first go.

#3 - Rustboro Gym

Advertisement

Image via The Pokemon Company

Ash's Treecko should have easily defeated Roxanne and her team of Rock-type Pokemon, but it didn't know any Grass-type moves at the time. The pushover was when Pikachu entered the battle.

Both Geodude and Nosepass should have dismantled Pikachu, much like Brock's Onix did at the beginning of the anime series. Instead, Pikachu wiped the floor with them.

#2 - Mikan Gym

Image via The Pokemon Company

Cissy is the Mikan Gym Leader in the Orange League. Orange League Gyms often had different standards compared to normal Pokemon League Gyms.

Against Cissy, Ash had to prove his Pokemon's accuracy and speed in two tests. The first test was tied before Ash and Lapras prevailed in the second test, which was a race. For someone specializing in Water-type Pokemon, she was easily defeated by a child making his first journey away from his home region.

#1 - Mauville Gym

Advertisement

Image via The Pokemon Company

Wattson of the Mauville Gym was arguably the easiest Gym battle Ash Ketchum ever won. Yes, it was Wattson's fault, but that's no excuse.

One of Wattson's Gym traps powered up Pikachu's electricity, and it devastated all of his own Electric-type Pokemon with a single hit. Magnemite, Voltorb, and Magneton were all beaten with ease by Pikachu, which was quite the sight to see.