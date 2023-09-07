Tottenham Hotspur EA FC 24 ratings: All players' possible ratings leaked

The EA FC 24 player overalls for Tottenham have now been leaked. The rumored stats have been shared on Twitter by reliable leaker FUT Scorecard. Moreover, this isn't the first time a squad's footballer ratings have been leaked by this individual. If the rumors are to be believed, Tottenham could have some interesting cards.

The team from White Hart Lane has made a fresh start under new coach Ange Postecoglou after losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. Even though this particular player is not a part of Tottenham in EA FC 24, players will still have plenty of different options on their hands. That is because this squad has a blend of young talents and experienced ones, which makes it a good choice for different game modes.

All Tottenham player ratings in EA FC 24

Spurs has made a few fresh signings in the summer after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. They have invested in different talents, some of whom are among the highest-rated cards.

Here is Tottenham's rumored lineup:

Son Heung-min - 87

Pierre Emile Hojberg 84

James Maddison 84

Hugo Lloris - 83

Christian Romero - 82

Giovani Lo Celso - 81

Dejan Kulusevski - 81

Pedro Porro - 81

Richarlison - 80

Ivan Perisic - 79

Yves Bissouma - 79

Emerson Royal - 78

Eric Dier - 77

Ben Davies - 77

New signing James Maddison is about to share the second-highest spot with Pierre Emile Hojberg, who has decided to stay at White Hart Lane for at least another season. The top spot is said to go to South Korean superstar Son, who is set to get an overall of 87 in EA FC 24.

Few ratings are yet to be revealed, including the likes of Micky van de Ven, another new signing. Destiny Udogie is also missing from the list, and their ratings will likely be revealed when EA Sports releases the official ratings for Tottenham's players.

Since Spurs had a relatively poor season last time, several of its players will see a nerf to their ratings from FIFA 23 in the upcoming football video game.